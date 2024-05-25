Up to the challenge: Adamson spoils Ateneo’s preseason debut 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG EFFORT. Adamson’s Cedrick Manzano goes for a shot against Ateneo in preseason action.

Adamson snaps its losing skid in FilOil preseason basketball action with a big catch in Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – It may have taken four games, but the Adamson Soaring Falcons finally bagged a win in the preseason.

The Soaring Falcons took down the debuting Ateneo Blue Eagles for their first victory, 61-59, in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Friday, May 24.

Trailing 54-59 in the final three minutes, Adamson leaned on big man Cedrick Manzano, who scored 6 straight points before Manu Anabo split his charities with 11 seconds left.

Ateneo’a Chris Koon and Shaun Tuano then bungled their final shots as the Blue Eagles dropped their first preseason game.

“My players are up for the challenge,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela after the Falcons recovered from a 15-point deficit.

Racela noted the Adamson program’s emphasis on player development as the team enters the its post-Jerom Lastimosa era.

“We know how strong the competition are. But our mindset here in the preseason is for our players to develop and grow,” said Racela. “If we can balance the minutes for everyone, we will do it for the players.”

Manzano finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Anabo added 10 markers, lifting the Falcons to a 1-3 record.

Meanwhile, Koon marked his first game of the preseason with 18 points, making 5 of his 7 three-point attempts but missed all of his 8 two-point shots.

Sans highly-touted recruits Jared Bahay, Ayodeji Balogun, and Gilas Pilipinas player Mason Amos, Ateneo shot 33 threes, draining 11 in the loss.

Earlier, the UP Fighting Maroons kept their unbeaten run in the preseason, taking down the UE Red Warriors, 71-60.

Gerry Abadiano led the way for UP with 21 points on a red-hot 8-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-8 from the long range.

In the NCAA side, the EAC Generals remained undefeated after outlasting the Arellano Chiefs, 80-77, while the Mapua Cardinals survived the NCAA champion San Beda Red Lions, 67-64.

The Scores

First Game

EAC 80 — Quinal 19, Gurtiza 11, Pagsanjan 9, Doromal 8, Bagay 6, Loristo 6, Luciano 5, Lucero 4, Umpad 4, Oftana 3, Tolentino 2, Ochavo 2, Bacud 1, Ednilag 0, Doria 0.

Arellano 77 — Capulong 16, Vinoya 15, Abiera 14, Ongotan 11, Valencia 9, Camay 5, Libang 4, Acop 3, Tagotongan 0, Dayrit 0, Yanes 0, Borromeo 0, Dela Cruz 0, Hernal 0, Espiritu 0.

Quarters: 33-23, 45-34, 59-61, 80-77.

Second Game

Mapua 67 — Escamis 19, Bancale 10, Recto 9, Jabonete 9, Concepcion 7, Mangubat 7, Cuenco 3, Jimenez 2, Igliane 1, Agemenyi 0, Abdulla 0, Fermin 0, Pantaleon 0, Fornis 0.

San Beda 64 — Payosing 11, Puno 10, Celzo 7, Sajonia 6, Estacio 6, Tagle 6, Gonzales 6, Royo 4, Songcuya 3, Tagala 3, Ri. Calimag 2, Re. Calimag 0, Alloso 0, Jamora 0, Hawkins 0.

Quarters: 17-17, 33-37, 53-56, 67-64.

Third Game

UP 71 — Abadiano 21, Lopez 12, Belmonte 9, Torculas 7, Cagulangan 6, Stevens 6, Alarcon 5, Ududo 3, Alter 2, Felicilda 0, Tan 0, Rivero 0, Torres 0, Briones 0.

UE 60 — Momowei 14, Lingolingo 11, Galang 10, Cruz-Dumont 7, Spandonis 6, Abate 4, Go 2, Malaga 2, Maga 2, Robles 2, Mahilim 0, Pacheco 0, Fong 0.

Quarters: 15-11, 31-34, 55-47, 71-60.

Fourth Game

Adamson 61 — Manzano 12, Anabo 10, Mantua 9, Mudianga 7, Fransman 6, Alexander 5, Calisay 4, Ramos 4, Cañete 2, Ranzone 2, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0.

Ateneo 59 — Koon 18, Tuano 13, Nieto 7, Espinosa 6, Porter 5, Lazaro 4, Asoro 4, Ong 2, Bongo 0, Quitevis 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Ebdane 0, Celis 0, Espina 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 29-36, 42-50, 61-59.

– Rappler.com