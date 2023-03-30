Cebuano star Jared Bahay calls UP home for college career

Jared Bahay seeks to defend the CESAFI juniors title with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu before joining the UP Fighting Maroons for UAAP Season 87

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons scored another star recruit after securing the commitment of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu spitfire guard Jared Bahay.

Bahay is the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Season 22 juniors MVP who led the Magis Eagles to the championship as a Grade 11 student.

He will play one more year in the Queen City of the South before heading to Diliman.

The 5-foot-11 guard is the Fighting Maroons’ latest blue-chip recruit after NCAA Season 98 juniors MVP Luis Pablo and Mythical Five member Seven Gagate, former Ateneo high school star Francis “Lebron” Lopez, La Salle Green Hills’ Josh Coronel, and Fil-Am big man Sean Alter.

“I chose UP because of the good education they will provide and the lovely community they have. I believe they will help hone my skills to my fullest potential,” said Bahay.

“I made an early decision to commit because I already want to know the system that coach Gold [Monteverde] runs so it will be easier for me to transition when I come in. UP presented a clearer plan that will benefit my future and family,” he added.

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth member, ranked in pole position in the National Basketball Training Centre (NBTC) 24 list, towed SHS-Ateneo to the Division I semifinals, where they fell short against NU in a classic double-overtime matchup.

During the recently concluded 2023 NBTC National Finals, Bahay averaged 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4 assists, including a 31-point eruption hinged on 8-of-13 shooting from downtown in their 90-75 beatdown of Mapua.

In his twin tournaments representing the nation’s tricolors last year, Bahay normed 13.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship, and 9 points, 5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship.

Bahay will backstop a loaded backcourt rotation that includes JD Cagulangan, Terrence Fortea, and Gerry Abadiano.

Monteverde said he’s looking forward to bring on board their latest talents as the Maroons seek to win their second title since Season 84.

“We’re excited to see how Jared can help the team, and at the same time, how we can help him to continue to improve,” said Monteverde.

“Of course, we’re happy to have these kinds of talented players join us because in UP, our mindset is always to get better.” – Rappler.com