Kai Ballungay takes on leader’s burden amid up-and-down Ateneo preseason runs

One of the few remaining Ateneo players who got significant play time in UAAP Season 85, Kai Ballungay now steps up as a Blue Eagles leader amid an important transition period

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been the paragon of excellent, cohesive collegiate basketball in the Philippines for quite some time now.

This year, however, has not given away that kind of image so far.

Still adjusting from the loss of multiple key cogs like MVP Ange Kouame, Dave Ildefonso, and BJ Andrade, the reigning UAAP champions have yet to form a new and consistent identity, if their preseason runs were any indication.

Following a stunning campaign in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup where they quickly bowed out of contention with a five-game losing start, the Eagles then gained favorable winds under their wings with a title-winning finish in the Pinoyliga Cup, besting ever-tough NU in a 65-63 knockout finals escape.

With just months before the start of the UAAP Season 86 and with it, a new era of Ateneo basketball, one player has stood out as a much-needed, consistent go-to guy for head coach Tab Baldwin: Kai Ballungay.

Entering just his second full year with the Blue Eagles, the Fil-Am high-flyer continues to repay his team’s trust with noteworthy preseason outings, most recently validated with a Pinoyliga Finals MVP citation.

And as expected from any Baldwin protege, Ballungay couldn’t care less about any honor that only shines a narrow spotlight on himself and not his whole team.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how I play individually,” he said after receiving his Finals MVP award.

“My teammates hold me to a high standard so I want to be able to perform for them and continue to play well as a team.”

One of the few remaining Blue Eagles who got significant run in Season 85, Ballungay certainly has a tough road ahead of him in fast-tracking improvement of his leadership qualities.

Nonetheless, all budding stars in any sport have to start somewhere, and Ballungay, having the mindset befitting a player of his caliber, is certainly on the right track. – with a report from Kayla Afable/Rappler.com