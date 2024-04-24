At peace: Roma Doromal leaves Ateneo with no regrets after final UAAP game

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ONE BIG FINISH. Ateneo spiker Lyann de Guzman (left) and graduating captain Roma Mae Doromal sing the Ateneo hymn in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament

Graduating Ateneo women's volleyball captain Roma Mae Doromal exits the Blue Eagle program with pride, relishing valuable memories and lessons with her teammates

MANILA, Philippines – Leaving Ateneo with no regrets, Blue Eagles team captain Roma Mae Doromal will now head to the pros armed with lessons in leadership.

Doromal, who had exhausted her eligibility, said after her final game that she had no qualms in extending her collegiate stint for one more year in UAAP Season 86.

Although not making the Final Four for the second straight season, Ateneo ended in the outskirts of the playoff picture, completing their campaign at fifth with a 5-9 record.

“I’m so proud since I saw the progress of my teammates, we were solid as a team from the preseason through the (UAAP) second round, I saw the lessons learned,” said Doromal after the game, a 25-13, 25-17, 25-21 triumph over the Adamson Lady Falcons on Wednesday, April 24, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I saw how they improved and I’m very proud and thankful that I stayed (for Season 86),” she added.

In her final contest, the team captain had 9 excellent digs, capping off a four-season stint, which included an abridged Season 82 cut off in mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Doromal, sister of former NU standout Roma Joy, shared that it was her dream competing for the Blue Eagles, and graduated with a Communication degree in July 2023.

In her only year as team captain, she remarked that she grew rapidly, especially in terms of leadership.

“That’s why I decided to stay, to find my purpose and staying (with Ateneo), my purpose was to help (my teammates),” told Doromal.

“As a libero, that’s the only thing I could do, I couldn’t rack up points but I was with them all the time, so that was the biggest success for me, I helped them acclimatize to the new system (of coach Sergio Veloso).”

Veloso, also the Philippine men’s national team head coach, praised his wards for stepping up.

“I’m so happy because this is our last match and the team played very well,” said Veloso.

“We cannot progress further, but we maintained our position in fifth place, which is better than last year,” noted the Brazilian head coach.

Lyann de Guzman led all scorers with 14 points as she contemplates returning for next season with two more eligible years, while Sobe Buena chipped in 8 markers.

For Adamson, which ended its season with a 3-11 record, no player exceeded 4 points, and turned emotional following the final singing of their alma mater hymn.

Adamson skipper Lucille Almonte, faced with the problem of a mass exodus of the Season 85 core, ended her collegiate career with a loss.

Libero Karen Verdeflor also concluded her stint in the UAAP.

The Lady Falcons committed 32 errors, as the match ended in a mere 85 minutes. – Rappler.com