Jarencio remains non-committal to Tigers’ return, defers announcement to UST

NorthPort team manager Pido Jarencio playfully dodges questions on his reported return as head coach of the UST Growling Tigers, opting instead to wait for the school's official announcement

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Former UST head coach Pido Jarencio remained tight-lipped about his return to the Growling Tigers’ lair despite multiple reports already laying out the big development last Friday, January 27.

Asked about the situation on Saturday, January 28, after NLEX defeated NorthPort in the PBA Governors’ Cup, the current Batang Pier team manager joked with reporters, but was at least able to give a minor update.

“Somehow, we’ve had some talks. Coincidental talks. Just talks,” he said in Filipino.

“Let’s just wait for UST’s announcement. It’s not my announcement.”

Last Friday, reports came out one by one that Jarencio was set for a return to España after an eight-year run from 2006 to 2013 that got UST one UAAP championship and three finals appearances total.

The development came one day after Bal David announced his resignation from the Growling Tigers head coaching post and two weeks after Jarencio switched positions in NorthPort with then team manager Bonnie Tan.

Pressed further about his intentions to return to UST, Jarencio just laughed and beat around the bush.

“As they say, there’s always luck. I might get lucky,” he continued. “It depends. [In terms of percentages] look at my career three-point shooting. That’s it.” – Rappler.com