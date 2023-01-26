Bal David resigns as UST Tigers coach after hapless campaign – report

EXIT. Bal David leaves the UST Growling Tigers after just one UAAP season.

Under Bal David, the UST Growling Tigers finished last in UAAP Season 85 with a 1-13 record

MANILA, Philippines – Bal David parted ways with the UST Growling Tigers following an ill-fated UAAP campaign.

According to a report by The Varsitarian, the official student publication of the University of Santo Tomas, David resigned from his post as head coach on Thursday, January 26, after mentoring the Tigers for just one UAAP season.

Under David, UST finished last in Season 85 with a 1-13 record.

The Tigers showed promise at the start of the tournament as they toppled the Adamson Soaring Falcons in their opening game before they lost all of their remaining matches to end up at the bottom of the eight-team league.

David, a former PBA standout who helped the Tigers win two of four straight UAAP titles in 1994 and 1995, handled a young UST team led by standout Nic Cabanero.

It did not help the Tigers’ cause when veteran gunner Sherwin Concepcion got ruled out of the season due to the age limit and rookie guard Kean Baclaan left the team to join the NU Bulldogs.

The Tigers have been on a downward spiral since the Sorsogon bubble mess, which saw the departure of key players CJ Cansino, Brent Paraiso, and former UAAP MVP Soulemane Chabi Yo.

Cansino and Paraiso won collegiate championships with the UP Fighting Maroons and the Letran Knights, respectively, while Chabi Yo took his talents to Europe.

UST racked up a 4-24 record over the past two seasons, a significant drop in performance after reaching the finals in Season 82 with Aldin Ayo calling the shots. – Rappler.com