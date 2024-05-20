UP Maroons tame late UST Tigers rally to remain unbeaten in FilOil preseason

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AIR. JD Cagulangan in action for the UP Fighting Maroons in the 2024 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Gerry Abadiano comes through down the stretch as the UP Fighting Maroons improve to 2-0 despite frittering away a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter

MANILA, Philippines – Holding off a fiery late run, the UP Fighting Maroons jolted the rejigged UST Growling Tigers to remain unbeaten in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, 76-73, on Monday, May 20, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

UP veteran Gerry Abadiano hit crucial free throws as the Maroons overcame a fiery UST comeback sparked Tigers newcomer Forthsky Padrigao to improve to 2-0.

The Maroons were up 72-61 before Padrigao converted a pair of three-pointers and a layup for 8 points in a 12-2 rally that cut the Tigers’ deficit to a point, 73-74, with under a minute remaining.

But Abadiano came through for UP and sank two foul shots to make it a three-point lead before UST botched its final play.

“Right now, what’s important is that we responded at the end,” said UP head coach Gold Monteverde.

“Having these kinds of challenges will definitely make us better,” Monteverde added as the Fighting Maroons beat reigning UAAP champions La Salle in their tournament opener.

For Abadiano, who is expected to take on more offensive responsibilities after the departure of CJ Cansino and Malick Diouf, the win reflected UP’s character in pressure-packed situations.

“I just stayed at the moment. We really focused on our execution and defense since we want to minimize errors as much as possible,” said Abadiano in Filipino.

JD Cagulangan led the Maroons with 18 points, while Abadiano added 13 markers in 18 minutes of play.

Francis Lopez and Harold Alarcon also contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Maroons kept the Tigers winless in the Preseason Cup.

Padrigao scored 13 on 5-of-13 shooting from the field, in his first game versus UP since winning the UAAP Season 85 title with the Ateneo against the same team.

“I’m glad to face him again. Knowing Forthsky, he is really a smart player. He tries to adjust at any situation in front of him. So, [facing him] is always a challenge,” said Abadiano, whose history with Padrigao goes back to when they were still playing in high school.

Leland Estacio put up 16 markers to lead the charge for the Growling Tigers, while Mo Tounkara and Nic Cabanero chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Earlier, the new-look EAC Generals pulled an upset against the NCAA champions San Beda Red Lions, before the Arellano Chiefs outlasted the San Sebastian Golden Stags, 105-95.

The College of Saint Benilde Blazers also took down the shorthanded Mapua Cardinals, 72-59, to wrap up the NCAA side of the competition.

In the other clash between UAAP schools, the UE Red Warriors leaned on a 27-points, 19-rebound outing by Precious Momowei to nail a 72-64 victory over the NU Bulldogs.

The Scores

First game:

EAC 76 – Quinal 15, Doromal 13, Gurtiza 11, Oftana 9, Pagsanjan 7, Lucero 7, Angeles 5, Bacud 5, Umpad 2, Bagay 2, Luciano 0, Ochavo 0, Loristo 0, Ednilag 0, Bacud 0, Doria 0.

San Beda 67 – Calimag 11, Bonzalida 9, Calimag 8, Estacio 7, Gonzales 5, Sajonia 4, Mongcuya 4, Hawkins 4, Jalbuena 3, Tagle 3, Tagala 3, Royo 3, Torres 2, Celzo 1, Alloso 0.

Quarters: 15-16, 29-39, 48-56, 76-67.

Second game:

Arellano 105 – Valencia 30, Abiera 18, Libang 9, Ongotan 7, Vinoya 7, Hernal 7, Geronimo 6, Dayrit 6, Capulong 5, Espiritu 4, Miller 2, Acop 2, Borromeo 2, Dela Cruz 0, Baraca 0.

San Sebastian 95 – Gabat 23, Escobido 12, Aguilar 12, Felebrico 10, Ricio 9, Velasco 8, Maliway 5, Pascual 5, Gabat 4, Suico 3, Ronquillo 3, Barroga 1, Valina 0, Lintol 0.

Quarters: 31-25, 61-46, 84-65, 105-95.

Third game:

CSB 72 – Morales 11, Ancheta 10, Liwag 9, Torres 7, Sangco 5, Carillo 5, Jalalon 5, Eusebio 4, Ondoa 4, Ynot 3, Turco 3, Oli 2, Garas 2, Serrano 2, Cajucom 0.

Mapua 59 – Cuenco 11, Hubilla 11, Jaboneta 10, Bancale 10, Recto 6, Concepcion 5, Igliane 3, Fermin 2, Abdulla 1, Mangubay 0, Agemenyi 0, Ryan 0.

Quarters: 15-9, 37-21, 52-40, 72-59.

Fourth game:

UE 72 – Momowei 27, Lingolingo 12, Abate 10, Mulingtapang 7, Maga 7, Robles 4, Spandonis 3, Cruz-Demont 1, Galang 1, Go 0, Malaga 0.

NU 64 – Palacielo 14, Manansala 12, Jumamoy 6, Figueroa 5, Garcia 5, Tulabut 5, Santiago 4, Yu 3, John 2, Reyes 2, Dela Curz 2, Francisco 0, Lim 0.

Quarters: 14-19, 33-32, 57-51, 72-64.

Fifth game:

UP 76 – Cagulangan 18, Abadiano 13, Lopez 12, Alarcon 11, Briones 6, Udodo 5, Stevens 4, Torres 2, Torculas 2. Alter 2, Felicilda 1, Walker 0, Belmonte 0.

UST 73 – Estacio 16, Padrigao 13, Tounkara 13, Cabanero 12, Manaytay 7, Paranada 5, Daunting 3, Crisostomo 2, Laure 2, Andrews 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarters: 21-16, 34-33, 57-48, 76-73.

