Pido Jarencio likely set for UST return after NorthPort switch, Bal David resignation

MANILA, Philippines – Pido Jarencio is likely set for a return to the collegiate ranks as the new head coach of the UST Growling Tigers, a source confirmed on Friday, January 27.

This development comes on the heels of Bal David’s resignation from UST just last Thursday, January 26, and NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan’s switch with Jarencio to the Batang Pier head coaching post last January 13.

If the move comes to fruition, Jarencio will retake control of a UST basketball program that recently finished last place with a 1-13 record in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Set to enter his ninth season as the Growling Tigers’ head coach, Jarencio brought in some rookie magic back in 2006 after leading UST to its 18th UAAP basketball championship, forging a second-place tie with the school’s longtime rival UE Red Warriors.

Although the Tigers stayed in the title hunt for the next seven seasons, the program was unable to relive its Season 69 peak. Jarencio then resigned in 2013 after two consecutive finals appearances in Seasons 75 and 76, losing back-to-back to rival schools Ateneo and La Salle.

In eight seasons total, Jarencio tallied a 58-54 win-loss record with one championship, three finals stints, and two missed Final Four berths.

If his return is finalized, the 58-year-old mentor is set to guide a hungry Growling Tiger pack led by rising star Nic Cabanero and reinforcement Adama Faye. – Rappler.com