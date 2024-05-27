Fueled by patron Alfrancis Chua’s presence, UST impresses in preseason win vs Ateneo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DRAWING A PLAY. Head coach Pido Jarencio in action for the UST Growling Tigers in the 2024 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

The UST Growling Tigers post back-to-back wins in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup as they break away from the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the fourth quarter

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers had a major spectator to impress in their fourth game of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

And they certainly made an impression.

Graced by patron Alfrancis Chua, the Growling Tigers used a fourth-quarter storm to eke out a rousing 63-52 win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles for their second win of the preseason tournament on Monday, May 27.

“He was here to support us, not just in the aspect of sponsorship, but [because] he loves UST,” said head coach Pido Jarencio of Chua, who was also seen providing input behind the Tigers’ bench during the game.

On top of his San Miguel Corporation sports director duties, Chua – a UST alumnus – was appointed as the university’s special assistant to the rector for sports last year.

“We are happy that he watched the game, see some alumni watch us again play, and see some of the UST community grow in numbers,” said Jarencio, as former Growling Tiger Rhenz Abando was also in attendance.

The Tigers outscored the Blue Eagles 18-7 in the final period, breaking away from what was a closely contested affair for most of the game.

Peter Osang led UST with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with 12 rebounds in his first preseason game with the team after fellow foreign student athlete Mo Tounkara filled the role in the Tigers’ first three matches.

“We’re testing out our foreign-student athletes,” Jarencio said. “So we can have options on who would we use. At least, they are there fighting for the spot.”

Leland Estacio added 11 markers as UST’s main guns, Nic Cabañero and Forthsky Padrigao, struggled from the field, combining for just 9 points on a 4-of-15 shooting.

Riding on a two-game winning streak, the Tigers are now 2-2 in the preseason tilt following two straight losses against UAAP Season 86 champion La Salle Green Archers and runner-up UP Fighting Maroons.

But for Jarencio, wins in the preseason were merely good gauges of themselves at the present, and not a barometer of how they would perform in the next UAAP season.

“We are winning but at the same time this is not the UAAP. No matter who we face, we are working hard for us to get used to what we’re building,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Bongo topped Ateneo in the scoring department with 11 points, while Chris Koon shot a poor 1-of-12 from the field for 8 points.

In the final game of the day, the UP Fighting Maroons preserved their unbeaten slate, dominating the winless NU Bulldogs, 73-63.

Earlier, the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers dealt the EAC Generals their first preseason loss, 73-66, before the San Sebastian Golden Stags escaped the Mapua Cardinal, 80-79.

Wrapping up the NCAA games, the Arellano Chiefs survived the Perpetual Help Altas, 68-65.

The Scores

First game:

JRU 73 – De Leon 17, Guiab 12, Bernardo 9, Barrera 8, Sarmiento 6, Ramos 5, Argente 5, De Jesus 4, Ferrer 3, Pabico 2, Garcia 2.

EAC 66 – Gurtiza 14, Pagsanjan 11, Ochavo 9, Lucero 9, Oftana 5, Umpad 4, Angeles 2, Jacob 2, Loristo 2, Quinal 2, Ednilag 2, Tolentino 2, Doria 2, Luciano 0.

Quarters: 25-13, 43-35, 58-53, 73-66.

Second game:

San Sebastian 80 – Ecobido 22, Felebrico 21, Ricio 10, Gabat 9, Gabat 5, Valina 3, Pascual 2, Maliwat, Lintol 2, Ronquillo 2, Aguilar 2, Velaco 0, Massiglat 0.

Mapua 79 – Concepcion 16, Hubilla 15, Bancale 13, Escamis 9, Recto 9, Cuenco 5, Jaboneta 4, Garcia 3, Igliane 2, Mangubat 2, Fermin 0.

Quarters: 26-25, 47-38, 56-48, 80-79.

Third game:

Arellano 68 – Capulong 16, Valencia 15, Vinoya 10, Ongotan 9, Camay 6, Borromeo 6, Miller 2, Abiera 2, Libang 2, Geronimo 0, Acop 0, Dayrit 0, Dela Cruz 0, Espiritu 0.

Perpetual 65 – Movida 13, Pagaran 11, Gojo Cruz 10, Boral 9, Sevilla 5, Montemayor 5, Gelsano 4, Pizarro 2, Thompon 2, Nuñez 2, Cauguiran 2, Orgo 0, Manuel 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 35-28, 47-48, 68-65.

Fourth game:

UST 63 – Osang 16, Estacio 11, Danting 7, Cabañero 6, Paranada 6, Manaytay 6, Laure 4, Padrigao 3, Crisostomo 2, Andrews 2, Pangilinan 0, Robinson 0.

Ateneo 52 – Bongo 11, Koon 8, Porter 8, Espinosa 7, Nieto 5, Lazaro 4, Amos 4, Tuano 3, Ong 2, Quitevis 0, Asoro 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 18-20, 31-28, 46-44, 63-52.

Fifth game:

UP 73 – Lopez 10, Cagulangan 10, Abadiano 9, Briones 9, Alarcon 9, Alter 6, Stevens 4, Belmonte 4, Udodo 4, Torres 3, Felicilda 3, Torculas 2.

NU 63 – Jumamoy 19, Figueroa 10, Manansala 10, Garcia 6, John 5, Gulapa 4, Dela Cruz 3, Yu 3, Padrones 2, Santiago 1, Lim, 0, Francisco 0, Talabut 0, Reyes 0, Perciano 0.

Quarters: 20-16, 42-26, 61-47, 73-63.

– Rappler.com