UAAP opens Season 84 to fans on April 5

After more than two years, the UAAP is set to cautiously open its doors to fans for the rest of the Season 84 men's basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in more than two years, the UAAP is opening its doors to fans at the Mall of Asia Arena starting this Tuesday, April 5, per sources awaiting an official announcement.

The league is keeping its quadruple-header schedule for now as ticket selling starts on Saturday, April 2. The UST Growling Tigers and the La Salle Green Archers, now fielding ex-Tiger prospect Mark Nonoy, will get first dibs on fan attendance at 10 am.

The UP Fighting Maroons will take on the Adamson Soaring Falcons at 1 pm, while the FEU Tamaraws face off against the UE Red Warriors at 4 pm.

Finally, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will meet the NU Bulldogs in the 7 pm night-capper featuring a clash between brothers Dave and Shaun Ildefonso.

Unfortunately for fans, while ticket selling will start on Saturday, this does not cover the blockbuster rivalry match between Ateneo and La Salle at 7 pm, which will still be held behind closed doors.

However, if the league continues to ease up its restrictions according to the guidelines of concerned government agencies, then fans can still attend their favorite head-to-head matchups by the second round, set to start sometime after the last scheduled game day on April 9.

Per previous press conferences, the league is eyeing different venues aside from the MOA Arena, including the Araneta Coliseum, and the Ynares Center in Pasig. – Rappler.com