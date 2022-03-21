SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball

The UAAP will hold four matches each game day and will finish the first round within two weeks

MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over for the UAAP as it returns after a two-year hiatus, with the men’s basketball tournament kicking off on Saturday, March 26.

In a bid to finish the season early, the UAAP will hold four matches for each game day and will finish the first round within two weeks on April 9.

All games will be staged at the Mall of Asia Arena, although on a closed-door setting as all teams will stay in their respective bubbles for the entire first round.

Here is the schedule:

