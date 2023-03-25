Streaking Adamson sweeps UAAP season series over error-prone UST

SOARING HIGH. Adamson standouts Trisha Tubu and Louie Romero react after a point at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

The Trisha Tubu-led Adamson Lady Falcons stay in second place at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament after downing the misfiring UST Golden Tigresses in four sets

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Lady Falcons took full advantage of the error-prone UST Golden Tigresses and rallied from a forgettable first-set loss to win in four, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, March 25.

Trisha Tubu stayed locked in amid her team’s torrid start, dropping 21 points on 15 attacks and a collegiate career-high 6 blocks as Adamson stayed in second place with a 6-2 record.

Captain Louie Romero tallied 19 excellent sets with 3 points, while Kate Santiago and Lucille Almonte added 9 points each in the win.

Despite a messy third set that saw them give up 12 of their 32 errors, the Tigresses rediscovered their composure in the fourth and rode momentum from an early 8-2 run to stay ahead, 20-19, late in the frame.

However, the errors simply did not go away for UST as a Jonna Perdido antenna hit sparked a pivotal 4-1 Adamson swing, capped by back-to-back Santiago kills for a 23-21 lead.

Regina Jurado then gave up the Tigresses’ 32nd miscue off a match point-forcing attack error before Tubu sealed the deal with one last off-the-block hit.

“This game was harder [than the first round] because UST won’t go down without a fight,” said Adamson head coach Jerry Yee in Filipino. “It’s a good thing we still got it. First set, our efforts were kind of lacking, but it’s a good thing the team responded in the second to fourth.”

Eya Laure scattered a triple-double of 17 points, 12 excellent receptions, and 11 excellent digs in the sorry loss that pushed UST’s record down to 5-3.

Imee Hernandez added 14 points, while Renee Penafiel scored 6 despite only playing in the fourth set for UST.

Adamson looks to stay hot after a one-week layoff as it next faces the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, April 1, 2 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena, while UST aims to clean up its act on Wednesday, March 29, 12 pm, against the winless UE Lady Warriors. – Rappler.com