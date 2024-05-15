Queens again: NU sweeps UST, bags 4th UAAP women’s volleyball championship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For the second time in three years, the NU Lady Bulldogs are UAAP women's volleyball champions after a completed Season 86 redemption bid and finals sweep over the UST Golden Tigresses

MANILA, Philippines – For the fourth time in UAAP history, the NU Lady Bulldogs have been crowned women’s volleyball champions after a Game 2 win, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-16, and a series sweep over the valiant UST Golden Tigresses on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Two-time Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon – who also captured the Finals MVP – led the way with 27 points after a 17-point Game 1 as her three-year stint so far with the Lady Bulldogs produced two championships and three straight finals appearances.

NU’s only other titles came a lifetime ago in Season 16 (1953-54) and Season 19 (1956-57).

“My heart is filled with joy because we didn’t give up easily. We fought in this game and fought through the entire season. I’m happy for our team because we always leaned on one another,” Solomon said in Filipino immediately after the game.”

Season MVP Bella Belen again came out firing with 19 points as Lams Lamina (17 exc. sets), Vange Alinsug (13 points), and Sheena Toring (10 points) also came through in key stretches.

UST, meanwhile, restarts its search for its 17th women’s volleyball championship, with its last coming 14 years ago in Season 72.

Xyza Gula carried the season-ending loss with 18 points, including 9 in the third set alone that featured a heartbreaking collapse from up 17-13. Jonna Perdido followed up a 17-point Game 1 with 14 more in the losing effort, while star opposite Reg Jurado and rookie blocker Em Banagua added 13 apiece.

Rookie of the Year and Best Outside Hitter Angge Poyos tried her best to brush off a serious-looking ankle sprain, but only managed 1 point in very limited minutes despite drawing the start. – Rappler.com