LIVE UPDATES: NU vs UST, UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals – May 15

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses now face a steep uphill climb in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals as they return for a do-or-die Game 2 encounter against the experienced NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Please refresh this page for live updates.
SECOND SET
- UST 10-9: Alyssa Solomon cross
- UST 10-8: Xyza Gula down the line
- UST 9-8: Xyza Gula cross
- UST 8-8: Alyssa Solomon score
- UST 8-7: Jonna Perdido cross
- UST 7-7: Bella Belen cross
- UST 7-6: Jonna Perdido cross
- NU 6-6: Reg Jurado cross
- NU 6-5: Erin Pangilinan blocks Jonna Perdido
- UST 5-5: Erin Pangilinan blocks Reg Jurado
- UST 5-4: Erin Pangilinan service error
- NU 4-4: Alyssa Solomon service error, long
- NU 4-3: Erin Pangilinan quick attack
- NU 3-3: Jonna Perdido blocks Alyssa Solomon
- NU 3-2: Xyza Gula combi play
- NU 3-1: Vange Alinsug cross
- NU 2-1: Sheena Toring ace
- UST 1-1: Reg Jurado attack error
FIRST SET
- END OF SET 1: Alyssa Solomon scores three straight as NU steals the opener over UST, 25-23
- NU 24-23: Alyssa Solomon cross
- UST 23-23: Alyssa Solomon down the line
- UST 23-22: Reg Jurado combi play
- UST 22-22: Xyza Gula service error, long
- UST 22-21: Jonna Perdido blocks Bella Belen
- NU 21-21: Em Banagua quick attack
- NU 21-20: Bella Belen off-speed
- NU 20-20: Cassie Carballo ace. UST 4-0 run
- NU 20-19: Reg Jurado block point
- NU 20-18: Reg Jurado off the block
- NU 20-17: Xyza Gula off the block
- NU 20-16: Erin Pangilinan quick attack
- NU 19-16: Em Banagua quick attack
- NU 19-15: Vange Alinsug service error
- NU 19-14: Bella Belen blocks Ren Peñafiel
- NU 18-14: Vange Alinsug off-speed
- NU 17-14: Alyssa Solomon service error, long
- NU 17-13: Alyssa Solomon ace
- NU 16-13: Vange Alinsug combi play
- NU 15-12: Alyssa Solomon cross
- NU 14-12: Alyssa Solomon blocks Jonna Perdido. UST timeout.
- NU 13-12: Alyssa Solomon off-speed
- UST 12-12: Em Banagua service error, wide
- UST 12-11: Alyssa Solomon attack error, long. NU timeout.
- NU 11-11: Sheena Toring attack error, long
- NU 11-10: Reg Jurado cross
- NU 11-9: Em Banagua overreach
- NU 10-9: Alyssa Solomon attack error, long
- NU 10-8: Em Banagua quick attack
- NU 10-7: UST miscommunication
- NU 9-7: Angge Poyos attack error, long
- NU 8-7: Em Banagua quick attack
- NU 8-6: Bella Belen cross
- NU 7-6: Erin Pangilinan attack error, not over
- NU 7-5: UST net touch
- NU 6-5: Alyssa Solomon cross
- NU 5-5: Angge Poyos off the block
- NU 5-4: Alyssa Solomon service error, long
- NU 5-3: Jonna Perdido attack error, long
- NU 4-3: Sheena Toring service error, long
- NU 4-2: Erin Pangilinan blocks Bianca Plaza
- NU 3-2: Sheena Toring quick attack
- NU 2-2: Jonna Perdido cross
- NU 2-1: Bella Belen combi play
- NU 1-1: Sheena Toring overreach
- NU 1-0: Alyssa Solomon cross
PREGAME
UAAP FINALS G2 | LOOK:— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024
Kai Sotto, Rhenz Abando, and RJ Abarrientos watching the game here at the MOA Arena!#UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/QL91znM2EV
UAAP FINALS G2 | WATCH:— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024
Poyos warming up to determine her status for Game 2. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/IeVSCGH6ih
UAAP FINALS G2 | UPDATE:— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024
Poyos a “gametime decision,” per coach Kung Fu Reyes. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/u2wrju2heK
UAAP FINALS G2 | WATCH:— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024
Angge Poyos wearing a brace on her right foot. She reportedly will not play today, according to the Varsitarian. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/Bc6S0MyMSF
UAAP FINALS G2 | WATCH:— Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024
The UST Golden Tigresses huddle before the start of their do or die game!#UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/17k5MxtLJq
INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS
- Most Valuable Player – Bella Belen (NU)
- Rookie of the Year – Angge Poyos (UST)
- Best Outside Hitters – Bela Belen (NU) | Angge Poyos (UST)
- Best Middle Blockers – Thea Gagate (DLSU) | Niña Ytang (UP)
- Best Opposite Hitter – Alyssa Solomon (NU)
- Best Setter – Cassie Carballo (UST)
- Best Libero – Detdet Pepito (UST)
Preview
Already lagging behind NU in terms of height and finals experience, UST will also likely have a gaping offensive hole as rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos suffered a right ankle sprain midway through the Tigresses’ eventual straight-sets Game 1 loss.
In her stead, UST coach Kungfu Reyes is expected to lean on the likes of Jonna Perdido, Reg Jurado, and Xyza Gula, among others, to possibly buy some time and give Poyos another chance to suit up in Game 3.
Dealt with a favorable hand, NU, however, is looking to go all in and finish the job on Wednesday afternoon.
Two-time MVP candidate Bella Belen, star partner Alyssa Solomon, and the rest of the fearsome Lady Bulldogs are expected to give everything they got to hand NU only its third women’s volleyball title in UAAP history.
Will battered UST have enough fire to fight for another day or will NU take advantage and deal the killing blow?
First serve is around 4 pm, following the NU-UST men’s finals at 2 pm and the individual awards ceremony at 1 pm. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.