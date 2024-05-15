LIVE UPDATES: NU vs UST, UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals – May 15

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UST prepares for a do-or-die UAAP finals Game 2 possibly without rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos, while NU aims to deliver the killing blow and win its third women's volleyball title

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses now face a steep uphill climb in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals as they return for a do-or-die Game 2 encounter against the experienced NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Please refresh this page for live updates.

SECOND SET

UST 10-9: Alyssa Solomon cross

UST 10-8: Xyza Gula down the line

UST 9-8: Xyza Gula cross

UST 8-8: Alyssa Solomon score

UST 8-7: Jonna Perdido cross

UST 7-7: Bella Belen cross

UST 7-6: Jonna Perdido cross

NU 6-6: Reg Jurado cross

NU 6-5: Erin Pangilinan blocks Jonna Perdido

UST 5-5: Erin Pangilinan blocks Reg Jurado

UST 5-4: Erin Pangilinan service error

NU 4-4: Alyssa Solomon service error, long

NU 4-3: Erin Pangilinan quick attack

NU 3-3: Jonna Perdido blocks Alyssa Solomon

NU 3-2: Xyza Gula combi play

NU 3-1: Vange Alinsug cross

NU 2-1: Sheena Toring ace

UST 1-1: Reg Jurado attack error

FIRST SET

END OF SET 1 : Alyssa Solomon scores three straight as NU steals the opener over UST, 25-23

: Alyssa Solomon scores three straight as NU steals the opener over UST, 25-23 NU 24-23: Alyssa Solomon cross

UST 23-23: Alyssa Solomon down the line

UST 23-22: Reg Jurado combi play

UST 22-22: Xyza Gula service error, long

UST 22-21: Jonna Perdido blocks Bella Belen

NU 21-21: Em Banagua quick attack

NU 21-20: Bella Belen off-speed

NU 20-20: Cassie Carballo ace. UST 4-0 run

NU 20-19: Reg Jurado block point

NU 20-18: Reg Jurado off the block

NU 20-17: Xyza Gula off the block

NU 20-16: Erin Pangilinan quick attack

NU 19-16: Em Banagua quick attack

NU 19-15: Vange Alinsug service error

NU 19-14: Bella Belen blocks Ren Peñafiel

NU 18-14: Vange Alinsug off-speed

NU 17-14: Alyssa Solomon service error, long

NU 17-13: Alyssa Solomon ace

NU 16-13: Vange Alinsug combi play

NU 15-12: Alyssa Solomon cross

NU 14-12: Alyssa Solomon blocks Jonna Perdido. UST timeout.

NU 13-12: Alyssa Solomon off-speed

UST 12-12: Em Banagua service error, wide

UST 12-11: Alyssa Solomon attack error, long. NU timeout.

NU 11-11: Sheena Toring attack error, long

NU 11-10: Reg Jurado cross

NU 11-9: Em Banagua overreach

NU 10-9: Alyssa Solomon attack error, long

NU 10-8: Em Banagua quick attack

NU 10-7: UST miscommunication

NU 9-7: Angge Poyos attack error, long

NU 8-7: Em Banagua quick attack

NU 8-6: Bella Belen cross

NU 7-6: Erin Pangilinan attack error, not over

NU 7-5: UST net touch

NU 6-5: Alyssa Solomon cross

NU 5-5: Angge Poyos off the block

NU 5-4: Alyssa Solomon service error, long

NU 5-3: Jonna Perdido attack error, long

NU 4-3: Sheena Toring service error, long

NU 4-2: Erin Pangilinan blocks Bianca Plaza

NU 3-2: Sheena Toring quick attack

NU 2-2: Jonna Perdido cross

NU 2-1: Bella Belen combi play

NU 1-1: Sheena Toring overreach

NU 1-0: Alyssa Solomon cross

PREGAME

UAAP FINALS G2 | LOOK:



Kai Sotto, Rhenz Abando, and RJ Abarrientos watching the game here at the MOA Arena!#UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/QL91znM2EV — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024

UAAP FINALS G2 | WATCH:



Poyos warming up to determine her status for Game 2. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/IeVSCGH6ih — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024

UAAP FINALS G2 | UPDATE:



Poyos a “gametime decision,” per coach Kung Fu Reyes. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/u2wrju2heK — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024

UAAP FINALS G2 | WATCH:



Angge Poyos wearing a brace on her right foot. She reportedly will not play today, according to the Varsitarian. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/Bc6S0MyMSF — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024

UAAP FINALS G2 | WATCH:



The UST Golden Tigresses huddle before the start of their do or die game!#UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/17k5MxtLJq — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 15, 2024

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

Most Valuable Player – Bella Belen (NU)

Rookie of the Year – Angge Poyos (UST)

Best Outside Hitters – Bela Belen (NU) | Angge Poyos (UST)

Best Middle Blockers – Thea Gagate (DLSU) | Niña Ytang (UP)

Best Opposite Hitter – Alyssa Solomon (NU)

Best Setter – Cassie Carballo (UST)

Best Libero – Detdet Pepito (UST)

Preview

Already lagging behind NU in terms of height and finals experience, UST will also likely have a gaping offensive hole as rookie MVP candidate Angge Poyos suffered a right ankle sprain midway through the Tigresses’ eventual straight-sets Game 1 loss.

In her stead, UST coach Kungfu Reyes is expected to lean on the likes of Jonna Perdido, Reg Jurado, and Xyza Gula, among others, to possibly buy some time and give Poyos another chance to suit up in Game 3.

Dealt with a favorable hand, NU, however, is looking to go all in and finish the job on Wednesday afternoon.

Two-time MVP candidate Bella Belen, star partner Alyssa Solomon, and the rest of the fearsome Lady Bulldogs are expected to give everything they got to hand NU only its third women’s volleyball title in UAAP history.

Will battered UST have enough fire to fight for another day or will NU take advantage and deal the killing blow?

First serve is around 4 pm, following the NU-UST men’s finals at 2 pm and the individual awards ceremony at 1 pm. – Rappler.com