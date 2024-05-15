Poyos sees ‘better’ future for young Tigresses after UAAP finale heartbreak

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

YOUNG STANDOUT. Rookie of the Year Angge Poyos of UST in action in the UAAP women's volleyball finals.

UST’s rookie sensation Angge Poyos hopes to come back stronger after ending her UAAP women’s volleyball debut season with an injury and a runner-up finish

MANILA, Philippines – Although it may not be a storybook finish to her maiden campaign, UAAP Season 86 Rookie of the Year Angge Poyos feels optimistic for next year’s campaign as the core of the UST Golden Tigresses remains intact.

Poyos, who trooped though a grade III right ankle sprain suffered during the second set of Game 1, lamented that she could not pour her 100% in the must-win Game 2 against the eventual champion NU Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday, May 15.

“I’m very grateful that we made the finals, I am so thankful for my coaches, they trusted me,” she said in Filipino after the Tigresses fell to the Lady Bulldogs anew, 23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 16-25.

“I am so proud since it’s my first year in the collegiate ranks. We may not have won the title, but for sure, next year, we will do better to win the gold medal since we’re still young,” she added.

“We will experience a lot more in the upcoming years, and use [this season] as an inspiration.”

The Boholana was a game-time decision before Game 2, testing out her ankle during warm-ups.

She ran, dug the ball, but did not attempt to jump before being fielded in as a surprise starter, which caused excitement among the 22,515 spectators at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Poyos, who averaged 24.16 points in the eliminations, was held to a solitary point, only playing the first three sets.

She recalled that UST’s strength and conditioning coaches worked 24/7 to lessen her ankle’s swelling, helping her walk almost normally as the team ran inside the court.

Eya Laure, who suffered a similar injury in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals in 2019, offered some advice as well.

“‘Don’t think about the injury,'” said Poyos, quoting Laure, now Chery Tiggo’s star in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Coach Kung Fu Reyes, mentor of both teams, compared both situations.

“Different people, different scenarios, but the same result, which was the silver medal,” he said. “Hopefully, by next, if we go the finals again, we are injury-free, and we shall pray for it.” – Rappler.com