Streak-stoppers still: UST snaps La Salle’s 9-game run with shock 4th-set rout

STAR SPIKER. Eya Laure celebrates with her UST teammates in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Eya Laure and Milena Alessandrini combine for 49 points in UST's huge win over once-unbeaten La Salle, halting another lengthy streak after ending NU's 20-win run

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, the UST Golden Tigresses played the streak-stopper role, arresting the La Salle Lady Spikers’ nine-game winning start after a shocking fourth-set blowout, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, on Sunday, April 2.

In front of 8,473 fans at the Araneta Coliseum, Eya Laure shattered her season-high mark with 29 points, all off attacks, as UST rose to a 7-3 record just ahead of defending champion NU (6-3) – which once also owned a 20-game winning streak before the Golden Tigresses spoiled that run.

Milena Alessandrini had her best game since returning from a four-year injury layoff with 20 points off 17 attacks and 3 blocks, while Detdet Pepito tallied 25 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Gaining momentum from a 25-18 third-set runaway, UST surprisingly ran away with the game after a pivotal 9-2 run from an 11-7 lead turned the fourth frame into a 20-9 beatdown, capped with a Reg Jurado off-the-block hit.

As La Salle was unable to find any more answers from their attackers, Laure put the finishing touches on the match with three consecutive off-the-block kills, the last being the game-winner that sent the sea of UST fans into a wild frenzy.

Super rookie Angel Canino was the lone La Salle player in double-digit scoring in the shocking loss with 13 points, while middle blockers Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma added 9 and 8 points, respectively.

UST heads to the Holy Week break with much-needed momentum and returns on April 15, 2 pm, for a match against the reeling Ateneo Blue Eagles at the PhilSports Arena.

La Salle, meanwhile, looks to vent its ire on the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons on April 16, 2 pm, also at PhilSports. – Rappler.com