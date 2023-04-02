Streak-stoppers still: UST snaps La Salle’s 9-game run with shock 4th-set rout

MANILA, Philippines – For the second time in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament, the UST Golden Tigresses played the streak-stopper role, arresting the La Salle Lady Spikers’ nine-game winning start after a shocking fourth-set blowout, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, on Sunday, April 2.
In front of 8,473 fans at the Araneta Coliseum, Eya Laure shattered her season-high mark with 29 points, all off attacks, as UST rose to a 7-3 record just ahead of defending champion NU (6-3) – which once also owned a 20-game winning streak before the Golden Tigresses spoiled that run.
Milena Alessandrini had her best game since returning from a four-year injury layoff with 20 points off 17 attacks and 3 blocks, while Detdet Pepito tallied 25 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.
Gaining momentum from a 25-18 third-set runaway, UST surprisingly ran away with the game after a pivotal 9-2 run from an 11-7 lead turned the fourth frame into a 20-9 beatdown, capped with a Reg Jurado off-the-block hit.
As La Salle was unable to find any more answers from their attackers, Laure put the finishing touches on the match with three consecutive off-the-block kills, the last being the game-winner that sent the sea of UST fans into a wild frenzy.
Super rookie Angel Canino was the lone La Salle player in double-digit scoring in the shocking loss with 13 points, while middle blockers Thea Gagate and Fifi Sharma added 9 and 8 points, respectively.
UST heads to the Holy Week break with much-needed momentum and returns on April 15, 2 pm, for a match against the reeling Ateneo Blue Eagles at the PhilSports Arena.
La Salle, meanwhile, looks to vent its ire on the free-falling UP Fighting Maroons on April 16, 2 pm, also at PhilSports. – Rappler.com
