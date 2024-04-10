Beyond Angge: UST flashes deep, Final Four-ready form as dehydrated Poyos sits out

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UAAP Final Four-bound squad UST leans on Jonna Perdido, Reg Jurado, Xyza Gula, and other capable options as super rookie Angge Poyos sits out due to dehydration

MANILA, Philippines – Star players are obviously vital to any sports team, but a squad’s true strength is only determined by how well the supporting cast performs around its core piece.

In the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, the UST Golden Tigresses got a great opportunity to test their depth on Wednesday, April 10, as super rookie and possible MVP candidate Angge Poyos sat out against also-ran UP due to a bout with dehydration.

Even without their top scorer, the Tigresses hardly missed her presence as they routed the Fighting Maroons, albeit with a third-set setback, 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15.

Top wingers Reg Jurado and Jonna Perdido aptly filled in the offensive void with a pair of 24-point explosions, with the latter bombing down 12 in the third set alone, and head coach Kungfu Reyes couldn’t be prouder with his spikers’ efforts.

“I think they embraced the added responsibility,” he said in Filipino. “Ahead of time, we knew Angge’s recovery wouldn’t reach in time for the UP game, but what’s most important is we have 12 strong ladies who are part of the team. That’s why it’s called a team.”

Beyond Jurado and Perdido, fill-in starter Xyza Gula also tallied 12 points, rookie middle blocker Mae Coronado chipped in 9, while star setter Cassie Carballo scored 6 with 19 excellent sets.

Over at the defensive end, captain libero Detdet Pepito was her usual, on-point self with 28-of-38 excellent digs and 9-of-14 excellent receptions, rounding out UST’s all-around efforts.

“I said to them, lean on one another, but don’t just lean on one person,” Reyes continued. “That’s the beauty of the team that they are ready to respond with whatever task given to them.”

With Poyos assured to return on Saturday, April 13, against historic rival FEU, Reyes is cautiously optimistic that his Final Four-bound squad is ready to face bigger challenges amid its pursuit for a finals return, and possibly even a long-awaited championship.

“It’s very obvious that we are ready for the Final Four, but we will still take it one step at a time and respect the opponents we have left because the level of competition is really high this second round,” he continued. “All teams have doubled and tripled their effort.”

“But those teams also include us. We’ve elevated our learning experiences and I’m confident we’ll bring them to our remaining games.” – Rappler.com