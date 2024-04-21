‘Overwhelming feeling’: UST rookie Angge Poyos smashes another UAAP volleyball record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The UAAP volleyball elimination round isn’t over, yet UST star rookie Angge Poyos has already claimed the highest total point output by a first-year player

MANILA, Philippines – UST rookie sensation Angge Poyos isn’t done smashing UAAP records.

With the elimination round not even over yet, UST rookie sensation Angge Poyos reset another UAAP women’s volleyball scoring record for a first-year player.

Poyos claimed the highest total point output for a rookie with 268 points after scoring 25 in the Golden Tigresses’ quick 25-19, 25-9, 25-17 victory against UE on Sunday, April 21.

The 5-foot-7 outside hitter eclipsed the record of former Ateneo star Faith Nisperos, who had 267 points set in Season 84 in 2022.

Poyos pulled off the feat even before the playoffs and despite missing one game and playing staggered minutes in another due to illness.

“I didn’t expect to reach that point, but I’m happy to have a record,” Poyos told Rappler after the game.

“The season’s not yet over, so I need to perform in the remaining games,” she added.

Last April 3, Poyos also set the UAAP scoring record in a single game by a rookie with 31 points against Adamson.

Already a standout even before joining UST, Poyos was pursued heavily by the Tigresses when she was in high school.

The Bohol native quickly showed her potential during the offseason, where she helped lead UST to a podium finish in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals, as well as the Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

It was in these tournaments where the 20-year-old was hailed as 1st and 2nd Best Outside Hitter, respectively.

Despite all the accolades, humility remains paramount for the talented hitter.

“For me, it’s an overwhelming feeling as a rookie, since I get to break records like that,” she said. “For me, I will always keep my feet firm on the ground.”

Big motivation

Poyos and the Golden Tigresses now look forward to playing their final elimination-round assignment against defending champion La Salle on Saturday, April 27.

But the freshman hopes to use the team’s whole week off to recuperate after suffering from a dehydration episode, which kept her out against the UP Fighting Maroons last April 10.

The young UST star was still not 100 percent during FEU’s stunning 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 upset win three days later, where she could have added to the tally.

Poyos knows, though, that she needs to go all out on Saturday, with La Salle out for revenge after its opening-day loss to UST.

Even more important, the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four will be up for grabs as both squads, along with NU, remain tied on top with 11-2 records.

“Of course, it’s a big motivation, since I have returned from dehydration… I’m ready against La Salle,” said Poyos. – Rappler.com