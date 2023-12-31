[WATCH] Rising skate queen: Sofia Frank

Filipina figure skater Sofia Frank is taking another shot at the Winter Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Teen skating sensation Sofia Frank is gearing up for another busy season as she continues to aim for her first Winter Olympics berth.

In her latest visit to the Philippines, Frank took home her second straight national championship.

The 18-year-old, who started representing the Philippines in 2021, talks about her experience competing for the nation as well as the challenges that come with it. – Rappler.com

