Far from done: Alyssa Valdez aims to return to 100% health before thinking on-court farewell

Although bogged by nagging injuries and rising age, Philippine volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez still wants to return to full health and compete with the younger generation before considering retirement

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Valdez has done it all in Philippine volleyball, but she wants more for tomorrow, no matter what her body tells her today.

One of the Philippines’ greatest volleyball players of all time, the former Ateneo and current Creamline superstar has created an unparalleled career résumé of eight Premier Volleyball League (PVL) championships, three PVL MVPs, and eight Best Outside Hitter awards, all record-highs, among many other accolades.

In recent conferences, however, Valdez has struggled to stay on the court due to multiple nagging injuries, prompting fans to consider the thought that they are starting to see the tail end of the volleyball icon’s legendary career.

Allaying warranted fears, the 30-year-old veteran shared on a recent Rappler Talk Sports episode that while she has not been at her best form for quite some time, she is far from done on the taraflex courts.

“As of now, my top priority is to be back 100%, and hopefully, it finally happens soon,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino. “I’m praying for that also and I’ve been working hard to achieve that.”

“I can’t say how much longer I can play, but definitely, I want to play at 100% first before I say farewell to the volleyball court, not the volleyball community, but the court.”

Although she has had some low moments this past PVL conference, most notably an injury-hampered 1-point performance in the All-Filipino finals Game 2, Valdez has also showed flashes of vintage dominance, like her 21-point eruption against Choco Mucho in the semifinals.

Still burning with the same competitive fire that launched her to international fame a handful of years ago, Valdez wants to owe it to herself to be at her best against the next and current generations of volleyball stars, both in the Philippines and abroad if the opportunities present themselves.

“Looking at it, the level of volleyball competition has soared to new highs just here in the Philippines. I’ve been playing volleyball for quite a while, and at this age, you actually want to go toe-to-toe and face even the younger ones. That’s my goal,” she continued.

“Human nature, athletes are very competitive. We might be saying we’re very proud of them genuinely, but deep inside, you’re challenged also to be better and improve yourself. I think it’s a healthy competition. Hopefully, we all get to play against one another in the PVL and learn from one another.”

Yes, Valdez is not the same player as she was before. She’s been hit with multiple injuries and has repeatedly acknowledged that she’s not getting any younger.

But like any other great sports icon, she wants to give her career another healthy shot while she can. Valdez wants to go out on her own terms, and that’s not coming anytime soon just yet. – Rappler.com