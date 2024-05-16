Volleyball
Philippine volleyball

Rappler Talk Sports: Alyssa Valdez far from done after latest title conquest 

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez shares her desire to keep competing at a high level after the Creamline Cool Smashers’ unusually challenging path to their eighth PVL championship

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline Cool Smashers star Alyssa Valdez is far from done.

After helping Creamline rule the Premier Volleyball League  (PVL) anew, the veteran spiker believes she has plenty of gas left in the tank as she hopes to regain her old form and face the challenge of going up against the new crop of talented, young players. 

In this edition of Rappler Talk Sports, Valdez discusses the Cool Smashers’ challenging path to their eighth PVL title, her desire to keep competing at a high level, and what she wants to be remembered for as she builds her legacy.

Catch the premiere at 6 pm on Thursday, May 16. – Rappler.com

