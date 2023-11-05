Unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs march to SSL finals

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – National University stayed on track of another unbeaten title romp.
The NU Lady Bulldogs claimed the first championship berth after drubbing the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, in the knockout semifinals of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Sunday, November 5, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
Skipper Erin May Pangilinan and reigning MVP Alyssa Solomon led the NU charge as the Lady Bulldgos erased a 22-24 deficit in the second set before banking on a hot start in the clincher to score yet another sweep.
“Going into the finals, we all have to be well-conditioned,” said coach Norman Miguel in Filipino as the Lady Bulldogs vie for back-to-back crowns.
NU will go up against the winner of the other semifinal match between the FEU Lady Tamaraws and the UST Tigresses.
Pangilinan fired 11 points on 7 hits, 2 blocks, and 2 aces, including a bevy of clutch hits in the pivotal second set, while Solomon delivered 7 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace in a 10-point performance.
Former UAAP rookie MVP Bella Belen (9 points), Evangeline Alinsug (8 points), and rookie Arah Ella Panique (7 points) also contributed in the Lady Bulldogs’ balanced attack.
NU – which swept Pool A in the prelims and Pool E in the playoffs before making short work of the University of the East in the quarterfinals – picked up where it left off by pouring it down on Adamson with a dominant 25-13 first-set win.
But the Lady Falcons didn’t just roll over by the second frame, and came close to dealing the Lady Bulldogs their first set loss, 24-22, off an Ayesha Juegos hit.
Pangilinan, though, came to NU’s rescue, firing a thunderous attack to force a 24-all deadlock, followed by a Panique soft touch and a block on Jimy Jean Jamili to cap a 4-0 finishing kick for a thrilling 26-24 win.
The lethal duo of Belen and Solomon then took over from there, anchoring a 10-6 start in the third set en route to a sweep.
Jamili, Juegos, and Jen Villegas fired 7 each for Adamson, which will duke it out against the loser between FEU and UST for the bronze medal.
In the classification phase, College of St. Benilde trounced Ateneo, 25-20, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, to arrange a duel against UE for the fifth place. Ateneo and Arellano will fight for No. 7. – Rappler.com
