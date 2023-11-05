Unbeaten NU Lady Bulldogs march to SSL finals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Inching closer to another perfect title run, the NU Lady Bulldogs dispose of the Adamson Lady Falcons in the knockout semis to clinch a finals spot in the Shakey’ Super League preseason volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – National University stayed on track of another unbeaten title romp.

The NU Lady Bulldogs claimed the first championship berth after drubbing the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, in the knockout semifinals of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 on Sunday, November 5, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Skipper Erin May Pangilinan and reigning MVP Alyssa Solomon led the NU charge as the Lady Bulldgos erased a 22-24 deficit in the second set before banking on a hot start in the clincher to score yet another sweep.

“Going into the finals, we all have to be well-conditioned,” said coach Norman Miguel in Filipino as the Lady Bulldogs vie for back-to-back crowns.

NU will go up against the winner of the other semifinal match between the FEU Lady Tamaraws and the UST Tigresses.

Pangilinan fired 11 points on 7 hits, 2 blocks, and 2 aces, including a bevy of clutch hits in the pivotal second set, while Solomon delivered 7 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace in a 10-point performance.

Former UAAP rookie MVP Bella Belen (9 points), Evangeline Alinsug (8 points), and rookie Arah Ella Panique (7 points) also contributed in the Lady Bulldogs’ balanced attack.

NU – which swept Pool A in the prelims and Pool E in the playoffs before making short work of the University of the East in the quarterfinals – picked up where it left off by pouring it down on Adamson with a dominant 25-13 first-set win.

But the Lady Falcons didn’t just roll over by the second frame, and came close to dealing the Lady Bulldogs their first set loss, 24-22, off an Ayesha Juegos hit.

Pangilinan, though, came to NU’s rescue, firing a thunderous attack to force a 24-all deadlock, followed by a Panique soft touch and a block on Jimy Jean Jamili to cap a 4-0 finishing kick for a thrilling 26-24 win.

The lethal duo of Belen and Solomon then took over from there, anchoring a 10-6 start in the third set en route to a sweep.

Jamili, Juegos, and Jen Villegas fired 7 each for Adamson, which will duke it out against the loser between FEU and UST for the bronze medal.

In the classification phase, College of St. Benilde trounced Ateneo, 25-20, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, to arrange a duel against UE for the fifth place. Ateneo and Arellano will fight for No. 7. – Rappler.com