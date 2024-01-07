PLDT scores F2 star trifecta, nabs star hitter Kianna Dy to join Baron, Fajardo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PLDT ON POINT. Former F2 spiker Kianna Dy poses in her new PLDT jersey

PLDT caps off a star-studded recruitment spree with the signing of former F2 top scorer Kianna Dy, reuniting her with La Salle teammates Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron, and Kim Fajardo

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT saved the best for last in its star-studded recruitment haul, unveiling former F2 top scorer Kianna Dy as its third new High Speed Hitter ahead of the highly-anticipated 2024 PVL season on Sunday, January 7.

The star opposite hitter, currently out of commission due to a knee injury, joins her former La Salle and F2 teammates Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo, and reunites with another ex-Lady Spiker in captain Mika Reyes.

“Stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary sometimes. But at the same time, that’s when you realize that you can learn so much more from new coaches and teammates,” Dy said in a statement.

“Knowing that there’s still so much to learn inspires me to thrive and work harder. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but I hope we can meet the expectations set for us here in PLDT.”

The 28-year-old spiker is expected to be a massive boost to a solid wing rotation featuring the likes of standout Fil-Canadian Savannah Davison, breakout hitter Erika Santos, and ever-ready reserve Jules Samonte.

With its off-season recruitment momentum on point, PLDT is revitalizing its campaign for a breakthrough PVL podium finish after multiple fourth and fifth place finishes in its seven-conference stint so far in the pros. – Rappler.com