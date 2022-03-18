Reloaded Choco Mucho dominates in PVL conference debut over Army

STATEMENT WIN. The retooled Choco Mucho Flying Titans set the tone in their 2022 PVL Open debut.

Playing without injured star blocker Maddie Madayag, Choco Mucho leans on old reliables and new recruit Des Cheng to debut with a straight-sets sweep

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans started their 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference campaign with a dominant straight-sets sweep of the Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23, at the Paco Arena on Friday, March 18.

Kat Tolentino was the game’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points off 10 attacks and 1 block in just two sets, while Deanna Wong tallied 22 excellent sets.

Ponggay Gaston also had an efficient two-set appearance with 8 markers and 9 digs, while new recruit Des Cheng added 6 points.

After combining for just 24 points in the first two sets, the Army finally woke up in the third frame, and even led as late as 20-19, off an Audrey Paran hit.

Veteran Ging Balse-Pabayo gave her team a real fighting chance with a drop shot for the 23-all tie, but the breaks of the game went the other way, as Caitlyn Viray scored on off the block, followed by a Deanna Wong down the line fling for the Titans’ first win.

“We’re just looking out for our lapses last year, and hopefully, we fill in the right pieces in our puzzle,” said head coach Oliver Almadro, who deployed a team still without injured star blocker Maddie Madayag.

“It boils down to character and passion, and hopefully, this turns into great things in the eliminations, hopefully semis, and finals.”

Paran and Jeannette Villareal paced the loss with 7 points apiece, while captain Royse Tubino disappeared with just 2 markers in a full three-set outing.

Choco Mucho can start a winning streak with a win against the defending champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Sunday, March 20, 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the Army will strive to end a two-game skid on Tuesday, March 22, 6 pm, also against Chery Tiggo. – Rappler.com