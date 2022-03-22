Cignal cements PVL contender status, twice-to-beat berth in win vs Choco Mucho

NO ENTRY. Roselyn Doria erupts for 8 blocks and 17 total points in Cignal's twice-to-beat-clinching win over Choco Mucho in the 2022 PVL Open Conference

Roselyn Doria, Gel Cayuna, and Jheck Dionela all erupt for lofty stats as Cignal downs Choco Mucho to clinch one of the top two Pool A spots in the 2022 PVL Open Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers boosted their status as championship contenders in the 2022 PVL Open Conference after defeating the erstwhile undefeated Choco Mucho Flying Titans in four sets, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 at the Paco Arena on Tuesday, March 22.

With the win, the undefeated HD Spikers clinched a twice-to-beat advantage in the cross-pool quarterfinals with a clean 3-0 record, while the Flying Titans slid to 2-1.

Roselyn Doria broke out at the right time with 17 points built off 9 attacks, and a whopping 9 blocks, while Ces Molina sat out the first set due to an ankle injury, but still came in second with 14 markers in just three sets.

Jheck Dionela shored up the defense with 34 excellent digs in 41 attempts, while Gel Cayuna was also in the zone with 44 excellent sets, plus 6 points.

The Flying Titans looked headed for a massive turnaround in the third set after they fired off a huge 13-4 comeback run to turn a 6-16 deficit to just one, 19-20, after a Molina attack error.

However, consecutive Jem Ferrer errors coupled with a pair of Molina points sparked a final 5-1 Cignal run to take a 2-1 set lead.

The HD Spikers then controlled the endgame in the fourth off a a 10-all tie, as they buried Choco Mucho with a game-sealing 15-6 run, capped by a Doria quick hit.

“We’re really happy because we had a slow start, but it’s a good thing we recovered, and our team’s game really showed,” said head coach Shaq Delos Santos after the game.

Kat Tolentino followed up a 23-point outing with 19 markers in the loss, while Aduke Ogunsanya tallied 10 points off 8 attacks, and 2 aces.

Now guaranteed of its playoff seeding, Cignal will just shoot for a Pool A sweep on Thursday, March 24, 3pm, against the win-seeking Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho and the F2 Cargo Movers will fight for the last Pool A twice-to-beat spot in blockbuster main event that same day at 6 pm. – Rappler.com