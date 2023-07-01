Rondina, Choco Mucho stay rolling, earn another sweep at Foton’s expense

NEW LEADER. Choco Mucho star spiker Sisi Rondina (right) and libero Denden Lazaro-Revilla react during a game in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

Former UST stars Sisi Rondina and Caitlin Viray conspire anew to lead Choco Mucho past Foton for win No. 2 – already matching the Flying Titans' PVL All-Filipino Conference win total

MANILA, Philippines – Sisi Rondina continued to prove her worth and then some to her new Choco Mucho teammates as the Flying Titans easily soared past the Foton Tornadoes, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14, in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, July 1.

The former UST star, leading the way anew alongside fellow Golden Tigress Caitlin Viray, erupted for 19 points off 15 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace in just three sets played. Viray, meanwhile, followed up a 13-point debut against Farm Fresh with 7 more points against Foton.

Cherry Nunag also continued to fill in admirably for benched captain Bea de Leon with 12 points. Des Cheng chipped in 10, mostly orchestrated by Deanna Wong, who tallied 14 excellent sets.

Coming off identical losses in the opening two frames, Foton nonetheless stayed competitive in the third set with its back against the wall, going toe-to-toe and trailing by just one, 8-9.

Much to the Tornadoes’ dismay, however, Choco Mucho shifted to a higher gear from that point onwards, burying the competition with a pivotal 13-5 run capped by back-to-back quick attacks from Maika Ortiz and De Leon for the 22-13 separation that was far too large to shift the outcome.

“We’re really happy with the result today. Slowly, but surely, we’re learning how to win and that’s how we want to do it, step by step,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin in Filipino.

With their second win in the books, the Flying Titans already tied their 2023 All-Filipino Conference win total, back then contrasted with six losses to bow out of podium contention.

Shaya Adorador, coming off just a one day rest from cramps, still paced the loss with 10 points, while Jaila Atienza added 8. Foton, however, only recorded 5 excellent sets for the entire game, with Maji Mangulabnan leading the way with just 3. – Rappler.com