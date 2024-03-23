Choco Mucho bounces back, takes share of PVL top spot with PLDT after Antipolo sweeps

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Choco Mucho's Maddie Madayag, PLDT's Savi Davison, and Galeries Tower's Graze Bombita stand tall in Antipolo with respective sweep wins to improve their PVL fortunes

MANILA, Philippines – Fans at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City got a taste of quick PVL action as Choco Mucho, PLDT, and Galeries Tower all swept their respective assignments in the continuation of the 2024 All-Filipino Conference on Saturday, March 23.

Reigning MVP Sisi Rondina led the Flying Titans’ 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 bounce-back effort to rise to a 5-1 record with 13 points in limited time, while star blocker Maddie Madayag and fill-in starting opposite Royse Tubino each scored 11 in the main event rout of the Akari Chargers.

“We just talked over what happened in our last loss [against PLDT]. I told them we had something to gain there even though we lost,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin in Filipino. “We all learned from that kind of situation.”

In the second game of the triple-header, PLDT enjoyed a 21-point eruption from Fil-Canadian star Savie Davison as the High Speed Hitters also joined the 5-1 standings logjam alongside defending champion Creamline after blasting the 2-4 Farm Fresh Foxies, 25-9, 25-13, 25-21.

“I think we just needed to show up today and just not be complacent. We’re just doing our jobs, making it simple, and just controlling our side of the court. I’m very happy with the outcome, especially in the third set,” said Davison, who got support from Majoy Baron (11 points) and Kim Fajardo (13 excellent sets).

Meanwhile, Galeries clinched its first franchise winning streak up a 2-4 slate in the curtain-raiser after sending the winless Strong Group Athletics to its sixth straight loss, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12, thanks to a 16-point effort from resurgent spiker Graze Bombita.

“Although there’s a long way to go, this is still a milestone for us,” said Highrisers head coach Lerma Giron in Filipino. “Two wins for this conference already when before, we were already very happy to win one set.”

“I guess the players just have to keep on making the most of our training and adapt the system we’re trying to teach them all.”

Faith Nisperos led Akari’s losing effort down to a 2-4 record with 12 points, 10 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions, while Caitlin Viray scored 11 in Farm Fresh’s descent to a similar 2-4 slate.

Lastly, Sheeka Espinosa towed SGA in another forgettable setback with 7 points, as captain Dolly Versoza added 6. – Rappler.com