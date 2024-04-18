All business: Revilla, De Leon hide emotions in 1st-ever match versus old Choco Mucho team

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former Choco Mucho leaders Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Bea de Leon check their feelings at the door after facing the Flying Titans for the first time since donning the bright pink Creamline colors

MANILA, Philippines – On Thursday, April 18, PVL stars Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Bea de Leon found themselves in very familiar territory as sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho met for another high-stakes match in a jam-packed Araneta Coliseum.

The environment was practically the same from all their previous encounters: thousands upon thousands of fans leaving little to no seats unoccupied, earsplitting cheers piercing the air, and both teams gearing up for another round of elite volleyball action.

The lone stark difference, however, was Revilla and De Leon donning the bright pink Creamline colors after carving their reputation as fierce Choco Mucho leaders who stuck with the “ube girls” through thick and thin.

It was certainly a noteworthy sight, a reality that still needs some time getting used to, and even the players themselves were not shy to admit so.

“So weird. In a way, it feels weird, because it’s still kind of fresh. We’ve only been with Creamline for a few months,” Revilla said in Filipino.

At such a big-energy setting with emotions running high, Revilla felt they had no more room for nostalgia or other personal sentiments, and it paid off, as Creamline once again had Choco Mucho’s number by way of a 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 surprise blowout.

Overall, it was the Cool Smashers’ 12th straight win over the Flying Titans dating back to the latter’s 2019 inception, with their previous meeting being Game 2 of the 2023 All-Filipino finals.

“When we’re inside the court, it’s all business. Outside, we’re happy for one another,” Revilla continued.

“I knew it was a big game, and I was nervous at some point,” De Leon chimed in. “But I saw and felt the guidance and trust of my teammates and coaches. They were literally behind my back like Ate Ly (Alyssa Valdez), whispering wisdom.”

As Creamline evaded falling to fifth place and diverted from a difficult climb to the semifinals, both Revilla and De Leon are thankful that the Cool Smashers have constantly made them feel that they’re not outsiders and former rivals, but rather important members of their family.

“It really feels like home. The moment I stepped in training, they made me feel welcome,” Revilla said. “The coaches, my teammates, and the management, they made it feel like I’m part of Creamline even though I was from Choco Mucho. Yeah, one big happy family.”

“I’m really at peace at where I am,” De Leon added. “Not a day goes by where I’m not thankful of my teammates and my coaches who gave me a new chance. It’s an honor to be here, and yeah, my heart is at peace.” – Rappler.com