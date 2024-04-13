Showdown ready: Choco Mucho, Creamline score quick wins before sister battle

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

League-leading Choco Mucho and champion Creamline gear up for their blockbuster duel after easily disposing of separate opponents

MANILA, Philippines – Both the Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Creamline Cool Smashers shored up their confidence further heading to their monumental face-off in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference fixture on Thursday, April 18, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The sister teams both picked up straight-set wins against their respective opponents on Saturday, April 13, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

“In terms of confidence, [winning] is a big help, since in our four consecutive victories, our confidence got boosted,” Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said after the game.

“We need to prepare for Creamline, since we need to scout and prepare to be able to be ready come Thursday,” he added.

Choco Mucho solidified its hold at the top of the standings with an 8-1 record after thumping Strong Group Athletics, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, to make it four straight victories.

Royse Tubino starred in the absence of Kat Tolentino for the Flying Titans, scoring a game-high 17 in a game that just took 1 hour and 13 minutes to conclude.

Tolentino continues to recover from an auditory issue, sitting out her fourth straight game, but was present to watch the game.

Sisi Rondina also chipped in 17, while Dolly Versoza fired 12 markers for Strong Group in the loss, as the Athletics sank to 0-9.

Meanwhile, Creamline secured a bounce-back win after sweeping the Nxled Chameleons, 25-22, 25-12, 25-20 in the nightcap.

The Cool Smashers, who were downed in five sets by Petro Gazz in Laguna last April 6, were all smiles during the post-game press conference, led by team captain Alyssa Valdez.

“We’re very happy…I think more than the win, it’s more of being reminded by the coaches that we have to find ourselves in this game and this conference,” explained Valdez, who scored 12 attack points.

“We’re slowly building our confidence and finding who we are back again, and I think that’s the most important thing especially the next games are interesting and exciting,” she continued.

Tots Carlos launched a game-high 18 points as Creamline improved to 7-2, while Ivy Lacsina recorded 10 for the Chameleons, who dropped to a 3-6 card.

Earlier, the Galeries Tower Highrisers scored a straight-set triumph over Farm Fresh, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16, behind a career-high 20 points from France Ronquillo.

“I could not explain the feeling, because our confidence waned during our losing streak,” a gleeful Ronquillo said after the game.

“We really wanted to win so it was a great feeling,” she added.

With the Highrisers’ third win against six losses, they had already tripled their one-win outing during their maiden season.

Playmaker Renee Mabilangan tossed 20 excellent sets during the match that just took about 95 minutes to conclude.

Chinnie Arroyo and Trisha Tubu scored 8 points each for the Foxies, who fell to 2-7. – Rappler.com