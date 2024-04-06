Petro Gazz deals Creamline 2nd Sta. Rosa loss in rivalry 5-setter; Choco Mucho rises to top

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MUSCLING THROUGH. Petro Gazz spiker Brooke Van Sickle (left) and Choco Mucho middle blocker Maddie Madayag react in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Brooke Van Sickle powers down 29 points as Petro Gazz hands rival Creamline its second 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference loss, again in Sta. Rosa City, while Choco Mucho takes solo No. 1

MANILA, Philippines – The Sta. Rosa Sports Complex continues to be an unlucky venue for reigning PVL All-Filipino champion Creamline.

Three weeks after Chery Tiggo rolled to a three-set stunner over the Cool Smashers, the Petro Gazz Angels dealt their longtime rivals their second loss of the conference in the same Laguna venue, this time in a heart-stopping five-set thriller, 15-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 15-13, on Saturday, April 6.

Brooke Van Sickle saved her best game yet for the best foes, dropping a PVL career-high 29 points on 23 attacks, 4 blocks, and 2 aces as the Angels rose to 6-2 and mirrored Creamline’s new record in a third-place tie.

Bea de Leon tallied a conference-high 13 points off 7 attacks and 6 blocks in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, due to its sister team’s setback in the main event, Choco Mucho rolled to solo first place after drubbing upstart Capital1, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, in the second game of the triple-header for a 7-1 record.

Reigning conference MVP Sisi Rondina tied Jorelle Singh in the lopsided battle with a game-high 13 points to send Capital1 down a 1-7 slate. Isa Molde scored 9, while middle blockers Maddie Madayag and Cherry Nunag delivered 8 apiece for the Flying Titans.

In the first game of the loaded Sta. Rosa schedule, reeling Akari kept its head above water and staved elimination against the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20.

Veteran hitters Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Grethcel Soltones led the crucial with with 16 and 12 points, respectively, as the Chargers rose to a 3-5 record at the expense of the Highrisers, who slumped to a 2-6 slate.

Captain Michelle Cobb steered the winning offense with 18 excellent sets, while France Ronquillo paced the loss with 11 points. – Rappler.com