PVL Invitationals champion Creamline accepts national team duty for AVC Cup

Faced with a short turnaround after winning the 2022 PVL Invitationals championship, the Creamline Cool Smashers nonetheless answer the country's call to represent at the AVC Cup for Women in a week's time

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no rest for the weary Creamline Cool Smashers as they accepted the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s (PNVF) request for them to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

Premier Volleyball League (PVL) president and PNVF treasurer Ricky Palou confirmed the development to reporters after Creamline’s sweep of KingWhale Taipei for the PVL Invitational Conference championship on Sunday, August 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Palou noted, however, that the final roster is still in the works as the AVC only allows 12 players per team – meaning the federation will have to choose from 16 Creamline players, Akari’s Trisha Genesis, and California Precision Sports’ Jelai Gajero.

Although the final roster is not yet set in stone, Creamline veteran star Alyssa Valdez is asking for the Philippines’ full support as the Cool Smashers go through a quick turnaround from the PVL to the AVC starting on Sunday, August 21, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

“We’re looking forward [to it]. We’re very limited in preparation because we weren’t told about it until recently, but we’re just gonna give our best and hopefully all Filipinos and all volleyball supporters will be there to support us, and welcome all the other teams,” she said.

“Not all are given the chance to represent or be in the national team. We’re glad that the whole team will represent, and we’ll really give our best to give all teams a nice game. We’re really excited to play,” added two-time PVL MVP Tots Carlos.

The Philippine national team will first face Vietnam on Sunday, August 21, before facing defending champion China on Tuesday, August 23.

The Creamline core will then have no more breaks after the China match as they next face Iran on Wednesday, August 24, and South Korea on Thursday, August 25, to end pool play. – Rappler.com