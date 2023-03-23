Petro Gazz whips PLDT in decider to set up PVL title clash with Creamline

It will be the fourth time that Petro Gazz and Creamline will face each other for a PVL championship

MANILA, Philippines – Petro Gazz arranged another title showdown with Creamline after securing the last finals berth in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference with a resounding 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of PLDT at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 23.

It will be the fourth time in the last seven PVL conferences that the Angels and the Cool Smashers will duke it out for the crown as Petro Gazz banked on a balanced attack led by MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete to clinch the decider of the best-of-three semifinals.

Phillips chalked up 15 points, while Sabete came up with 13 points and 6 excellent digs to give the Angels another shot at the championship after they ruled the Reinforced Conference last season.

“I’m really happy because we wanted this,” said Sabete in Filipino. “It took hard work and sacrifice. We proved that Petro Gazz can do it.”

Remy Palma added 9 points in the win, including three straight hits in a pivotal 11-5 start in the third set that Petro Gazz built on to grab a commanding 20-9 advantage.

Contributing 7 points, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas then delivered the killer blow to cap the 1-hour, 53-minute match as the Angels got the job done after being dragged to a rubber match by the High Speed Hitters.

Grethcel Soltones chimed in 12 points for Petro Gazz, which will seek redemption when their best-of-three title duel begins on Sunday, March 26, at the same venue. The Angels fell short of the Open Conference crown to Creamline last season.

The Cool Smashers are the team to beat this conference, ending the elimination round as the top seed with a 7-1 record and sweeping the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in their side of the Final Four.

Jovie Prado and Dell Palomate posted 10 points apiece in the loss as PLDT failed to recover after losing by 8 points in the opening set.

The High Speed Hitters then momentarily lost top hitter Mean Mendrez in the third set after she landed on Pontillas’ foot.

By the time Mendrez – who struggled and tallied just 4 points – returned, the Angels had already established control on the way to the straight-sets victory. – Rappler.com