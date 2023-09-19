Bagunas, Espejo team up anew; PH drops 19th Asiad men’s volley debut to Indonesia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HIT. Philippines’ Bryan Bagunas attacks against Indonesia as Marck Espejo looks on.

Longtime men's volleyball stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo lead the Philippines' Asian Games return in a losing effort to Indonesia, as rising star Steven Rotter also chips in

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines got a rude welcome back to Asian Games men’s volleyball after a near five-decade absence, bowing to Indonesia in a close sweep, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20, at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday, September 19.

National team star Bryan Bagunas paced the losing effort as the lone Filipino double-digit scorer with 17 points on 16 attacks and 1 ace.

Fil-Am rising star Steven Rotter added 9 points, all off attacks, while Bagunas’ longtime running mate Marck Espejo added 8 points off 6 hits and 2 blocks.

Agil Angga Anggara led the Indonesian rally with 11 points off 10 attacks, while Doni Haryono and Fahri Septian Putratama scored 10 apiece, both off 8 spikes and 2 rejections.

The Philippines squares up for a quick bounce-back against Afghanistan with less than 24 hours of rest on Wednesday, September 19, 2:30 pm, also at the Deqing Sports Centre in Hangzhou. – Rappler.com