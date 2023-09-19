Bagunas, Espejo team up anew; PH drops 19th Asiad men’s volley debut to Indonesia

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines got a rude welcome back to Asian Games men’s volleyball after a near five-decade absence, bowing to Indonesia in a close sweep, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20, at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday, September 19.
National team star Bryan Bagunas paced the losing effort as the lone Filipino double-digit scorer with 17 points on 16 attacks and 1 ace.
Fil-Am rising star Steven Rotter added 9 points, all off attacks, while Bagunas’ longtime running mate Marck Espejo added 8 points off 6 hits and 2 blocks.
Agil Angga Anggara led the Indonesian rally with 11 points off 10 attacks, while Doni Haryono and Fahri Septian Putratama scored 10 apiece, both off 8 spikes and 2 rejections.
The Philippines squares up for a quick bounce-back against Afghanistan with less than 24 hours of rest on Wednesday, September 19, 2:30 pm, also at the Deqing Sports Centre in Hangzhou. – Rappler.com
