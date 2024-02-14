GAME SCHEDULE: 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DYNASTY. The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate after winning the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference championship

Check out the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference schedule as a packed volleyball season rolls off

MANILA, Philippines – Near-daily volleyball is back to satisfy fans’ hunger for action as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) releases its 2024 All-Filipino Conference schedule, starting on February 20.

The development comes after the UAAP also released its Season 86 men’s and women’s volleyball tournament schedules on a Wednesday-Saturday-Sunday rotation.

The PVL, meanwhile, stays in its usual Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday slate, kicking off Tuesday, February 20, at the PhilSports Arena with a double-header featuring newcomers Strong Group Athletics and Capital1 taking on contenders Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo, respectively.

Capping off the conference’s first week is an appearance at the Araneta Coliseum, with reloaded Farm Fresh challenging the Creamline dynasty in the 6 pm triple-header main event.

Fans outside NCR, however, will have fewer chances to see their favorite PVL stars live unlike the past conference, as only the Ynares Center in Antipolo, Rizal and the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna are the announced venues away from Metro Manila.

The season-starting All-Filipino Conference is scheduled to run for three months until May 14 at the maximum, unless plans change.

Other notable elimination round matches are Choco Mucho vs. Petro Gazz on February 27, Petro Gazz vs Creamline on April 6, PLDT vs Chery Tiggo featuring multiple former F2 Logistics veterans on April 16, and the Creamline-Choco Mucho finals rematch on April 18.

Here is the entire conference schedule, as of Wednesday, February 14:

– Rappler.com