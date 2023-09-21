Japan Team B boots PH out of 19th Asian Games men’s volleyball contention

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON THE RISE. Filipino spiker Steven Rotter shows his mettle in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League

The Philippine men's volleyball team, coming off a historic Asian Games win that broke a 49-year drought, quickly bows out of contention after a sweep loss to Japan Team B

MANILA, Philippines – Two days before the 19th Asian Games opening ceremony, the Philippine men’s volleyball team are unfortunately already packing their bags after Japan Team B rolled to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 sweep at the Dequing Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China on Thursday, September 21.

Fil-Am rising star Steven Rotter paced the losing cause with 13 points on 12 attacks and 1 block as the Philippines bowed out with a 1-2 record. Unfortunately for the team, the Asian Games does not have a classification phase, ruling out any chances for bounce-back efforts.

Longtime national team stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, meanwhile, got checked to just 10 and 8 points, respectively, with the latter tallying 6 attacks and 2 blocks.

One day after making history with its first Asian Games win in 49 years against Afghanistan, the Filipino contingent was unable to sustain its momentum against the powerhouse Japanese program, falling behind two sets with an emphatic second-frame blowout loss.

Although the Philippines rallied late in the third and even took a 22-21 lead, Japan just proved to be more composed in the clutch as Yudai Arai eventually scored the game-sealing kill after a crucial Kim Malabunga service error that gifted a 24-23 match point.

Akito Yamazaki led the balanced winning charge with 11 points, while Hiroto Nishiyama and Masahiro Yanagida scored 10 and 9 points, respectively. – Rappler.com