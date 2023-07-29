Bagunas, Espejo star but PH falls short vs Thailand in SEA V. League thriller

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPIKE. Marck Espejo in action for the Philippines in the Southeast Asian Volleyball League.

Drawing prolific performances from stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, the Philippines seizes a 2-1 set lead but fizzles out in a five-set loss to Thailand in the Southeast Asian Volleyball League

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines gave Thailand a major scare before it absorbed a five-set loss in the second leg of the Southeast Asian Volleyball League at the Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna on Friday, July 28.

Drawing prolific performances from stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo, the Filipinos seized a 2-1 set lead but fizzled out in a 26-24, 25-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14 loss as they fell short of their revenge bid against the Thais.

Thailand swept the Philippines in Leg 1 of the SEA V. League.

But the Filipinos showed out in front of their home crowd as they nearly pulled off an upset behind Bagunas, Espejo, and Leg 1 Best Opposite Hitter awardee Steven Rotter.

Bagunas and Espejo finished with 25 and 24 points, respectively, while Rotter chimed in 17 points.

The duo of Supakorn Jenthaisong and Jakkrit Thanomnoi, though, towed Thailand with 28 and 22 points, respectively, en route to the comeback win that gave their side a 1-0 record.

In the first match, Indonesia disposed of Vietnam, 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, for a rousing start to its back-to-back title bid after sweeping the opening leg in Jakarta last week.

Dimas Saputra produced 22 points on 21 attacks as the Indonesians gained a piece of the lead with the Thais.

Up next for the Philippines is Indonesia on Saturday, July 29. – Rappler.com