Tots Carlos, Mylene Paat set to miss PVL semis openers amid Korean V-League tryouts

TRYING THEIR LUCK. Creamline's Tots Carlos and Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat react in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Defending PVL champion Creamline and powerhouse Chery Tiggo will miss the MVP-caliber services of key cogs Tots Carlos and Mylene Paat, respectively, amid the ongoing Korean V-League tryouts

MANILA, Philippines – PVL juggernauts Creamline and Chery Tiggo will be at least one player down apiece to open the 2024 All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Tuesday, April 30, as star spikers Tots Carlos and Mylene Paat are busy plying their craft in the ongoing Korean V-League (KVL) tryouts.

Coinciding with the opening stretch of the round-probin semis, the tryouts for the KVL Asian Quota draft hopefuls began last Monday, April 29, and will run until Wednesday, May 1.

Defending champion Creamline is set to take the bigger hit in its offense against sister team Choco Mucho on Tuesday, 4 pm, as Carlos is the Cool Smashers’ top scorer throughout the eliminations.

Chery Tiggo, meanwhile, will make do with a thinner bench against the Petro Gazz Angels at 6 pm as Paat, a former PVL MVP, is one of the Crossovers’ top second-six players behind a formidable starting lineup.

It remains to be seen whether or not Carlos and Paat will make it back to their respective teams in time for their second semifinal matches on Thursday, May 2 – just one day past the conclusion of the KOVO tryouts.

In the meantime, Michele Gumabao will likely take over Carlos’ opposite hitter spot in Creamline’s starting six against Choco Mucho, while some combination of Cess Robles, EJ Laure, and Shaya Adorador will fill in Paat’s minutes against Petro Gazz. – Rappler.com