Leila de Lima acquitted in 1 of 2 remaining drug cases | The wRap

A Muntinlupa court acquits former senator Leila de Lima in one of her remaining drug charges, bringing her closer to temporary freedom after six years.

Tech mogul Elon Musk says he already found a new chief executive for Twitter. Musk did not name the person, but the Wall Street Journal reports Comcast NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the job.

Hogging 2023’s list of Best Pork Dishes in the World are four Filipino favorites – lechon, lechon kawali, Bicol express, and sisig!

The arduous balancing act between med school and wushu does not hinder Agatha Wong from clinching a fifth gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

In a shocking turn of events, basketball patron Manny Pangilinan blasts his own federation minutes after Gilas Pilipinas lost to Cambodia, 79-68, at the 2023 SEA Games on Thursday, May 11.

Volleyball ace Alyssa Valdez scores the game-winning kill to mark the national team’s return to the SEA Games, as the Philippines cruises to a semifinal-clinching conquest over Singapore on Thursday, May 11. — Rappler.com