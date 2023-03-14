Rise above discrimination: Adamson rookie Trisha Tubu is UAAP Player of the Week

The Adamson super rookie continues to soar past her obstacles – bashers and discriminatory articles alike – on the way to her first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award for the Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Trisha Tubu looked like a woman among girls in the Adamson Lady Falcons’ latest torrid streak to rise to a shared second place in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

Standing at a 4-1 record after two weeks, the San Marcelino spikers are just behind the undefeated La Salle Lady Spikers (4-1) and are shoulder-to-shoulder with the mighty defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs (4-1) – all thanks to Tubu’s scintillating performance.

The Adamson freshman averaged 18.0 points per game in their twin victories – enough to earn the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week right after La Salle’s own super rookie Angel Canino.

Tubu, who has had fans buzzing since her preseason Lady Falcons stint, poured in 13 points, highlighted by three blocks, in their surprisingly comfortable 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 win on March 8 over a UST Golden Tigresses side fresh off a historic streak-snapping win over NU.

Adamson quickly followed it with another sweep on March 12, pummeling the skidding Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19, to extend their winning run to three.

Tubu was once again relentless in offense, hammering 22 attacks in just 39 attempts for a 23-point performance.

Despite the already impressive outings, the Lady Falcon teased that there is more to expect from her as the season progresses.

“We’re just enjoying every game. I’m always reminded by the coaches and my teammates to just play, and that I can still do a lot. That’s what they always tell me,” she said in Filipino after the Ateneo win.

Even Adamson head coach Jerry Yee had nothing but praises for his super rookie. In one interview, Yee issued a stern warning to other teams about Tubu.

“Watch out, she’s just a rookie,” Yee quipped in Filipino after Adamson’s FEU win. “She still has playing years. I’m very happy she got back to help us out. It’s a big help.”

Tubu beat her teammate Kate Santiago, NU’s Alyssa Solomon and Sheena Toring, and La Salle’s Thea Gagate and Angel Canino for the weekly citation presented by San Miguel Corporation and the Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors. – Rappler.com