Pro league rookie Sisi Rondina skies high with first career PVL MVP award

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOMBING. Choco Mucho spiker Sisi Rondina attempts an attack over the Cignal defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference semifinals

The queen of the sands extends her dominance to the indoor courts as beach volleyball star Sisi Rondina wins her first career PVL MVP award as the top option of finals team Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – In just her first professional league season, former beach volleyball star Sisi Rondina extended her dominance to the indoor courts as the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference Most Valuable Player on Saturday, December 16.

Rondina, as Choco Mucho’s top scorer, was instrumental in the Flying Titans’ rise to the conference second seed and eventual breakthrough finals appearance.

Joining her in the PVL cream of the crop is former UST teammate Eya Laure, who capped off her standout rookie season with Chery Tiggo as the First Best Outside Hitter, while Creamline superstar Jema Galanza clinched the Second Best Outside award.

Meanwhile, Cignal’s Gel Cayuna copped her third career Best Setter award, beating out the likes of Creamline’s Kyle Negrito and Choco Mucho’s Deanna Wong. Cayuna is the league’s only multi-time top playmaker after Creamline’s Jia de Guzman, who has eight Best Setter awards.

Also a three-time winner is the Cool Smashers’ Michele Gumabao, who won the Best Opposite Hitter award over teammate Tots Carlos.

Creamline defender Pangs Panaga copped the First Best Middle Blocker award, while Cignal’s Ria Meneses won Second Best.

Lastly, Choco Mucho’s Thang Ponce quickly proved her worth in her first conference as main Flying Titans libero, as she won her first career Best Libero award shortly after taking over from veteran Denden Lazaro-Revilla. – Rappler.com