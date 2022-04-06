Unsung hero: Creamline coach shines spotlight on hardworking Kyla Atienza

Often getting lost amid the hype of Creamline's big-name stars, libero Kyla Atienza gets the share of the spotlight in the Cool Smashers' nail-biting win over Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Certain names quickly come to mind when talking about the mighty Creamline Cool Smashers, including Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, and Jia Morado-De Guzman.

Often underappreciated in the midst of the team’s title-winning runs is libero Kyla Atienza, and assistant coach Sherwin Meneses made sure to give his ward a share of the spotlight after his team’s tense four-set PVL finals Game 1 win over Petro Gazz.

When asked about De Guzman’s 39-excellent set outing, Meneses instead gave more emphasis to Atienza, and said: “Jia can make something out of a good or bad reception, but I also have to give credit to my receivers, especially with our libero.”

“Jia is already a gifted child. It’s the receivers who really need to control the ball.”

Atienza rounded out Creamline’s well-oiled performance most notably in the fourth set, where the score soared into the 30s, and eventually ended in favor of the Cool Smashers, 32-30.

After the nail-biting battle, the 24-year-old product of Far Eastern University finished with game-highs of 25 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions.

“I handled Kyla fully for the first time just this bubble, and she’s really, really good,” Meneses continued. “Of course, she still has her lapses, but she makes up for it with hard work.”

“Knowing Kyla, she really won’t want to be left behind by other liberos. Right now, she’s at her peak. Of course, with the championship on the line, she’ll really carry herself.”

Atienza will once again be counted on to keep Creamline’s well-oiled machine going as it shoots for the sweep on Friday, April 8, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City – Rappler.com