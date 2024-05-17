‘Time to rest’: NU champs Belen, Solomon out of national team roster in AVC

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEART AND SOUL. Bella Belen (right) and Alyssa Solomon power the NU Lady Bulldogs to another UAAP volleyball crown.

The dream team-up of young UAAP rivals won’t happen just yet as NU aces Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon skip the AVC Challenge Cup after a grueling title romp

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team, newly nicknamed Alas Pilipinas, won’t have the added firepower of two young MVPs.

National University stars Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon begged off from national team duties after powering the Lady Bulldogs to their second UAAP championship in three seasons.

Had they suited up, UAAP season MVP Belen and Finals MVP Solomon only have a week to recover as the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup kicks off on Wednesday, May 22.

The Philippines starts its campaign against Australia at 7 pm on Thursday, May 23, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Aside from Belen and Solomon, a rising UAAP talent in UE rookie Casiey Dongallo also got ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Philippine team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito confirmed the development to Rappler on Friday, May 17.

“Injuries and time to rest after UAAP,” De Brito said of the absent trio.

Volleyball fans had hoped to see a dream team-up of UAAP rivals in the tournament, led by Belen and La Salle’s Angel Canino, the UAAP’s rookie MVPs in the previous two seasons.

But it will still be a star-studded roster with Japan V. League import Jia de Guzman at the helm along with PVL standouts like Sisi Rondina and Eya Laure.

Injecting youth are the La Salle trio of Canino, Thea Gagate, and Julia Coronel.

Also in the roster are Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Vanie Gandler, Cherry Nunag, Jen Nierva, Fifi Sharma, and Faith Nisperos.

After playing Australia, the Philippines battles Pool A teams Chinese Taipei, India, and Iran in the preliminary round. – Rappler.com