GAME SCHEDULE: Philippine women’s volleyball team in AVC Challenge Cup 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team hopes to pull off some upsets as the country hosts the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup from May 22-29.
Newly nicknamed Alas Pilipinas, the national team (world No. 63) takes on higher-ranked teams in Pool A, including last year’s bronze medalist Chinese Taipei (No. 44), Iran (No. 57), Australia (No. 59), and India (No. 62).
Pool B features tougher competition with last year’s champion Vietnam, runner-up Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Hong Kong mixing it up.
All games will be played at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.
Here’s the Philippines’ schedule in the preliminary round:
May 23, Thursday, 7 pm – Philippines vs Australia
May 24, Friday, 7 pm – India vs Philippines
May 25, Saturday, 7 pm – Philippines vs Iran
May 26, Sunday, 7 pm – Chinese Taipei vs Philippines
The Philippines will field a mix of veteran and collegiate standouts led by Jia de Guzman, Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure, Angel Canino, and Thea Gagate.
Also in the roster are Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Vanie Gandler, Faith Nisperos, Julia Coronel, Jen Nierva, Fifi Sharma, and Cherry Nunag.
The tournament champion will secure a spot in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup, where teams will fight for a berth in the elite Volleyball Nations League.
A second-tier event, the AVC does not include Asian powerhouses like China, Japan, and Thailand.
Here’s the complete tournament schedule:
