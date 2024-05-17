GAME SCHEDULE: Philippine women’s volleyball team in AVC Challenge Cup 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team, now nicknamed Alas Pilipinas, takes on higher-ranked foes in the preliminary round of the AVC Challenge Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s volleyball team hopes to pull off some upsets as the country hosts the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup from May 22-29.

Newly nicknamed Alas Pilipinas, the national team (world No. 63) takes on higher-ranked teams in Pool A, including last year’s bronze medalist Chinese Taipei (No. 44), Iran (No. 57), Australia (No. 59), and India (No. 62).

Pool B features tougher competition with last year’s champion Vietnam, runner-up Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Hong Kong mixing it up.

All games will be played at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Here’s the Philippines’ schedule in the preliminary round:

May 23, Thursday, 7 pm – Philippines vs Australia

May 24, Friday, 7 pm – India vs Philippines

May 25, Saturday, 7 pm – Philippines vs Iran

May 26, Sunday, 7 pm – Chinese Taipei vs Philippines

The Philippines will field a mix of veteran and collegiate standouts led by Jia de Guzman, Sisi Rondina, Eya Laure, Angel Canino, and Thea Gagate.

Also in the roster are Dawn Macandili-Catindig, Vanie Gandler, Faith Nisperos, Julia Coronel, Jen Nierva, Fifi Sharma, and Cherry Nunag.

The tournament champion will secure a spot in the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup, where teams will fight for a berth in the elite Volleyball Nations League.

A second-tier event, the AVC does not include Asian powerhouses like China, Japan, and Thailand.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule:

– Rappler.com