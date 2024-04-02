Marcos’ Mindanao trust rating drops | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A survey by Pulse Asia shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lost significant ground in Mindanao. The pollster’s March survey reports a 32 point drop in the President’s trust rating in the region.

Cyberattacks defaced the websites for three businesses linked to House Speaker Martin Romualdez: Prime Media Holdings, Marcventures Holdings Inc., and Bright Kindle Resources & Investments, Inc.

Online voting will be the primary mode of casting ballots for overseas Filipinos in the 2025 midterm elections, except in countries with internet restrictions.

Israeli forces leave Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Monday, April 1, after a two-week operation by special forces who detained hundreds of suspected Hamas militants and left a wasteland of destroyed buildings.

A study finds dogs are able to understand that some words refer to objects in a way that is similar to humans. — Rappler.com