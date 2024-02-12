Honor’s ultra sleek Magic V2 foldable phone takes direct aim at Samsung’s Galaxy Fold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese smartphone maker Honor isn’t mincing words with the February 21 launch of their utlra sleek Magic V2 foldable, their first foldable in the Philippines, but third overall in the Magic line following the original Magic V in 2022, and the Magic VS in 2023.

Honor’s campaign hashtag? #ExperienceMagicBeyondTheGalaxy. A not-subtle-at-all dig at foldable market leader Samsung, and their line of Galaxy Fold book-style foldables.

The confidence is justified. We’ve had some hands on time with the Magic V2, and what I can tell you is that the Magic V2 looks stunning. It is indeed the world’s thinnest foldable at 9.9 millimeters (folded), beating the former record holder the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3 at 10.89 millimeters.

I think part of the reason the Magic stunned me was because I’ve been so used to the chunkiness of the Galaxy Fold phones. Samsung’s latest, 2023’s Galaxy Fold 5, is its thinnest so far (a thickness of 13.4 millimeters when folded) but it still makes an uncomfortable bulge in the pocket. The Magic V2, on the other hand, is legitimately pocketable.

More importantly, at least for me, when the Magic V2 is folded, it just feels like pretty much a regular large-screened phone because of its display’s more traditional-looking 20:9 aspect ratio compared to the Fold5’s tall and long 23.1:9 aspect ratio. The latter’s front screen is usable, but the Magic V2’s feels more natural to use.

The Galaxy Fold5 looked good but I’m just really impressed with the thinness of the Magic V2, and how it feels very much like a regular phone when folded. It nails the premium look too with a beautiful, metallic rounded frame, vibrant display, and a matte, crystalline purple rear. It comes in black too. Click to enlarge the photos:

There’s certainly more to it than its looks, build, and ergonomics – although these are truly some of its strongest suits – so tune in for our full review.

Honor will be holding an online launch on their Facebook page on February 21, 6 pm as well, where prices will likely be announced. – Rappler.com