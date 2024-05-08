HONOR Magic6 Pro flagship launched at P59,999

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The new flagship overtakes the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ and the Oppo Find X7 Ultra in the rankings of camera ratings site DxOMark

MANILA, Philippines – HONOR on Wednesday, May 8 launched its newest flagship smartphone, the Magic6 Pro, in the Philippines, priced at P59,999, which puts it in competition against other premium releases like the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and Apple’s iPhone 15.

One advantage that the Magic6 Pro has over its competitors, however, is its current title as DxOMark’s top smartphone in the overall camera category.

DxOMark is a ratings website that evaluates the imaging capabilities of smartphones through a series of scientific tests, and awards them numeric ratings based on their performance from those tests.

The Magic6 Pro earned a score of 158, beating previous leaders Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ and the OPPO Find X7 Ultra which both scored 157. For further comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max scored 154 in the same tests.

HONOR’s latest flagship features what it calls a Falcon Camera System consisting of a 50MP wide lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 180MP periscope-telephoto lens. The system also leverages AI tech to enhance the camera experience, including the ability to support up to 100x digital zoom and a motion-sensing capture mode that suits sports photography.

There’s also a 50MP front-facing, ultra-wide lens with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for better depth perception.

Also worth mentioning is that the Magic6 Pro earned five 2024 Gold labels from DxOMark, making it the first smartphone to accomplish such a feat. It was awarded those labels for its rear and selfie cameras, audio experience, display, and battery life.

DxOMark’s Gold label is a certification awarded to products “that bring a best-in-class experience, making no compromises on quality”.

For display, the Magic6 Pro has a curved, 6.8-inch low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with 120Hz refresh rate. LTPO is a type of OLED panel that can reduce its power consumption by varying its refresh rate. Meanwhile, for audio, the device has a dual-speaker system with support for DTS: X Ultra stereo surround sound.

Inside, the Magic6 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, an Adreno 750 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

It also packs a 5600mAh silicon-carbon battery battery cell that can charge at up to 80W wired and 66W wireless. HONOR says the second-generation battery can withstand extreme weather conditions and maintain low-temperature performance better than others of its kind. The smartphone can, for example, play a YouTube video for 81 minutes at -20 °C with just 10% battery level remaining, the brand claims.

Other key features include Wi-Fi 7 and dual-SIM support, IP68-rated water and dust resistance, and HONOR NanoCrystalShield. The lattermost feature is a protection solution for the display that improves its resistance against scratches and drops, and has received a five-star certification for glass drop resistance ability in multiple scenarios from Swiss testing and certification service SGS.

Those interested can pre-order the HONOR Magic6 Pro from May 9 to 17, and score a Free Harman Kardon Luna (P9,499) and HONOR Choice X3 Earbuds (P2,200) for a total of P11,699 worth of freebies. – Rappler.com