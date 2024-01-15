Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 13 series, starts at P9,999

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Alongside the Redmi Note 13 series of smartphones, Xiaomi also launches the Redmi Watch 4 and the Redmi Buds 5 series

BANGKOK, Thailand – Xiaomi is getting the ball rolling early into the year, expanding the Redmi family with the launch of the Note 13 series, which consists of the base Redmi Note 13, the Note 13 5G, the Note 13 Pro, the Note 13 Pro 5G, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

The Chinese electronics giant on Monday, January 15, hosted a global launch event for the series in Bangkok, Thailand, allowing members of the media to get some hands-on time with the devices. The series is also hitting the Philippine market on the same day. It was first launched in China in late September 2023, with India following earlier this year.

REDMI NOTE 13. Xiaomi’s latest budget-friendly midranger. Photo by Kyle Chua

Redmi remains Xiaomi’s more budget-friendly midrange line, with the base Note 13 starting at P9,999. The star of the series, however, the Note 13 Pro+ 5G is closer to that of a standard midranger than its series siblings, with a couple of premium specs and a P23,999 price tag. That’s P2,000 more expensive than last year’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, which starts at P21,999.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro starts at P13,999, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts at P16,999.

Every model in the series sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The Note 13, Note 13 5G, and the Note 13 Pro feature FHD+ resolution displays, while the Note 13 Pro 5G and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G feature 1.5K displays.

In addition, they all feature a triple-rear camera setup, with the standard models and the Pro models sporting 108MP and 200MP sensors respectively. The primary sensors are accompanied by similar 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors on all models. They also all share the same 16MP front-facing sensor.

Under the hood, the Note 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, while the Note 13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080. The Note 13 Pro, meanwhile, is powered by the Mediatek Helio G99-Ultra chipset. Expectedly, it’s the Note 13 Pro 5G and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G that ship with the best internal hardware. Both feature 4nm chipsets, with the former housing a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and the latter housing a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra.

For the battery, both the Note 13 and Note 13 5G come equipped with 5,000mAh cells with 33W fast charging. The Note 13 Pro similarly has a 5,000mAh cell, but it supports up to 67W fast charging. The Note 13 Pro 5G has a slightly bigger cell at 5,100mAh with up to 67W of fast charging, while the Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a 5,000mAh cell with up to 120W of fast charging.

The Note 13 Pro 5G and Note 13 Pro+ 5G also feature IP68 dust and water resistance, offering more protection compared to their more affordable siblings that top out at IP54.

From their model names, the Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G are the ones that support 5G network standards, while the other two only support up to 4G.

Each offline and online purchase of the Redmi Note 13 Series from January 16 to 25, 2024 will include a free Xiaomi Smart Band 8. The devices are also available for purchase with Home Credit on 0% interest via installment.

Alongside the Redmi Note 13 series, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Watch 4 and the Redmi Buds 5 series, consisting of the Redmi Buds 5 and the Redmi Buds 5 Pro.

The Redmi Watch 4 sports a square 1.97-inch AMOLED display, the largest square form-factor Redmi smartwatch. The wearable is designed with an aluminum alloy middle frame, and is the first Redmi smartwatch with an easy to operate stainless-steel rotating crown. It also features a four-channel photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. It’s priced at P4,899.

Meanwhile, the latest Redmi earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features.

The base option offers up to 46dB ANC with three modes that cover a range of background noise, while the Pro option up to 52dB. Both pairs of earbuds have a playback time of around 10 hours. Apart from the upgraded audio, the Pro option, includes a few more features that the base model doesn’t such as LDAC format support and an AI adaptive mode.

The Redmi Buds 5 is priced at P1,899, while the Redmi Buds 5 Pro is priced at P3,399 – Rappler.com