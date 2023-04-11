OPPO A78 5G: Specs, price in the Philippines

The A78 5G competes against the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the POCO X5 5G in the 15,000-peso price range

MANILA, Philippines – OPPO in March released the A78 5G, priced at P14,999.

Its key features include a 90Hz display smoother than standard 60Hz screens, a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging that OPPO says powers the phone from 0 to 100% in 72 minutes, and has 5G capability.

Its camera array includes a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP depth sensing camera to assist with focusing and producing a bokeh effect, and an 8MP selfie camera. Software camera features include night time photography improvements, and a selfie “retouching” feature. It also touts its dual stereo speakers system, which one might not always find in phones in this price range.

For the exterior, OPPO touts its “Glow” design, which goes for a smooth and shiny look, and is claimed to be fingerprint-proof, and scratch resistant. It’s designed to be slim as well, for a better grip, and is available in two colors, Glowing Purple and Glowing Black.

Powering the device is MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 7-nanometer chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 128GB of memory.

The A78 5G competes with the Realme 10 Pro 5G, and POCO X5 5G, which both retail for P14,999 as well, and the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G at P12,990.

Among these, the 10 Pro 5G, based on specs, has the advantage, with a smoother 120Hz display, bigger 256GB storage, and higher megapixel cameras (108MP main, 16 MP selfie shooter). The POCO X5 also has a 120Hz display, and has the more versatile camera array with its ultra wide lens and macro lens in addition to its main one. The cheaper Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has the same processor found in the OPPO A78 5G, doesn’t have any form of fast charging, but does gain an extra macro lens. – Rappler.com