Facebook page of ex-NTF-ELCAC spokesperson Lorraine Badoy unavailable

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Ex-NTF-ELCAC spokesperson and SMNI host Lorraine Badoy’s Facebook page has become unavailable.

As of Friday, August 18, going to the page at facebook.com/lorraine.badoy shows the typical Facebook message that the platform displays when a page has either been deleted, or when a specific post has had its audience reach limited. “This content isn’t available at the moment,” the page says.

This happened a day after the Facebook page of FBI-wanted preacher Apollo Quiboloy was deleted by the platform, acting on a report by at least one user. Quiboloy’s Instagram page also became unavailable on the same day.

It is unclear whether Badoy’s page was deleted by Facebook, and we will update this story if Facebook owner Meta responds to queries. Badoy’s Facebook page was temporarily suspended in 2021 over posts against the Communist Party of the Philippines, according to her.

After she stepped down as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson when the Marcos administration took over in 2022, Badoy continued to be a red-tagger as a host on Quiboloy’s SMNI network, on the show “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan.” In July, Badoy and co-host Jeffrey Celiz were sued by Carol Araullo, chairperson emeritus of militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan).

Over the years, Badoy collected complaints against her red-tagging. She faced a suspension threat in 2022 from the Ombudsman after red-tagging then-vice president Leni Robredo. She has also red-tagged a judge who dismissed a petition to declare the CPP-NPA as a terrorist group, over which the Supreme Court ordered her to explain her actions.

Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa also sued Badoy in April 2022, over “malicious and defamatory” posts and articles against the journalist. At the time, Ressa listed at least nine instances when Badoy branded her as an “enemy of the state” using her verified Facebook page or through official websites – an example of how Badoy utliized her Facebook page as a tool for red-tagging and targeting individuals. – Rappler.com