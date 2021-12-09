YouTube rolls out information panels on ‘Martial Law in the Philippines’

INFORMATION PANEL. YouTube rolls out information panels in the Philippines. Filipinos will see information panels on videos about 'Martial Law in the Philippines,' among other topics.

False information about the Marcos family and the Martial Law period is rampant on the platform

MANILA, Philippines – YouTube on Thursday, December 9, expanded the topics of their information panels to include “Martial Law in the Philippines.”

YouTube’s information panels, launched in 2018, provide context for topics that are prone to mis- and disinformation. They are not available in all countries and languages, but YouTube says they are working to bring the feature to more regions.

Starting Thursday, Filipinos will see information panels whenever they watch YouTube videos about Martial Law in the Philippines, climate change, the 9/11 attacks, the Holocaust, and the Apollo moon landing, among other topics.

The panels include information from third party sources, such as Wikipedia and Encyclopedia Britannica.

According to a release sent to Rappler, these panels will appear on search results and watch pages “regardless of the opinions and perspectives expressed in the video.”

“YouTube believes that people should be able to choose and make their own judgments about the information they consume along with context to inform their judgments,” Bernadette Nacario, Country Director of Google Philippines, said in the release.

“The expansion of YouTube’s information panels providing topical context to the Philippines is a critical next step to connect people with additional context. This has been an ongoing investment for YouTube as it continues efforts to raise authoritative information.”

Information panels on COVID-19 were already available in the Philippines prior to December 9.

Disinformation on YouTube has long been a concern of fact-checkers around the world.

In the Philippines, YouTube videos have spread propaganda about the Marcos family and the Martial Law era, putting forth a narrative that the Philippines was a great nation during the Martial Law period and that this can be achieved again if another Marcos is in power.

Bongbong Marcos, the son of dictator and former president Ferdinand Marcos, is running for president in 2022. – Rappler.com